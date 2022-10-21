Khloe Kardashian’s Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Shares Daughter True’s Sweet Art, 4, Calls Her a ‘Little Princess’

TRISTAN Thompson shows off the cute picture frame his four-year-old daughter, True, made for him.

The cheating dad shared a snap of the frame to his Instagram Stories, while showering the little girl with love.

Unknown, clear with office Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson shows off a handmade picture frame of his daughter True[/caption]

instagram

Tristan regularly refers to True as his princess[/caption]

The homemade gift featured a rainbow of colors supposedly smeared over and around by True.

At the top, his name was spelled out in glued gold letters, along with the year 2022.

The bottom featured the letters “DAD” laid out on scrabble tiles.

On the left was the message: “I love you dad”.

And in the center, nestled in a heart, was a photo of Tristan and True smiling.

Tristan, 31, added the caption: “Light up my heart”, while including the hashtag “myprincess”.

MISSING DAD

The show of love comes as Tristan has reportedly still not met the child he fathered with Marilee Nichols, leading to the end of his relationship with True’s mother Khloe Kardashian.

The still unsigned NBA star previously admitted he fathered a child with the fitness model while in a relationship with Khloe.

According to Page Six, Tristan has no plans to meet his son, Theo, who turns one in December.

“Tristan still hasn’t attempted to meet his son,” a source told the newspaper. “It was only recently that Tristan started paying child support.”

Previously, Maralee demanded that Tristan pay “$47,000” a month and $1 million in legal fees after he allegedly refused to pay child support.

TELL THE TRUTH

After nearly a month of denying he was the father of Maralee’s son, Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post.

He said: “I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity is established, I look forward to raising our son amicably.”

Tristan later apologized to his ex, writing, “Khloe. you do not deserve that. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you.

Learn about the American sun COVERED Kylie reveals her biggest body insecurity which she covers with baggy clothes

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, whatever you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

Tristan and Khloe are parents to True and a newborn son born via surrogate[/caption]

Instagram/Maralee Nichols

Tristan’s relationship with Khloe fell apart after fathering a child with another woman[/caption]