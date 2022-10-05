Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Loves Being a Big Sister

Proud sissy! Almost four months later Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, daughter True has already adjusted to a larger family unit.

“Truth is loving being a big sister,” source tells exclusively We Weekly of the 4 year old child. “And Khloé is thrilled with her family.”

The Good American creator, 38, announced during a September episode of The Kardashians that she welcomed a baby boy via gestational carrier over the summer.

“Since December, it’s been this dark cloud that’s been hanging over me,” Kardashian said during the Hulu episode, referring to the 31-year-old basketball player’s paternity scandal, in which Maralee Nichols sued him for child support. “Every day I feel down and sad, and now that my son is here I can move on and enjoy. It’s almost like I can close this chapter and get over this trauma and put it behind me. Now I can finally start the healing process. Now I can start enjoying my life with two children and understand that.

The reality TV star chronicled the birth of her son via the docuseries, in which she brought her sister Kim Kardashian to attend the work of her surrogate mother. Thompson, for his part, was later invited to meet his third son in a separate hospital room. (The Canada native also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 9 months, with Nichols.)

While True—the baby girl of Khloé and Thompson—didn’t meet her baby brother at the hospital, the revenge body alum shared the good news via FaceTime.

“Hi, Snowy! True joked on the phone before her mom revealed her name wouldn’t be Snowy. Although Khloé didn’t reveal her son’s nickname, she did note during the episode that she only looks at names beginning with the letter “T.”

We previously confirmed in August that the Strong looks better naked the author had welcomed baby #2 “Baby and mother are very happy and healthy. Khloé is so excited to expand her family,” a second source said. We at the time.

Khloé and the Chicago Bulls athlete began their surrogacy journey in November 2021, a month before news broke that Thompson had cheated on her with Nichols, 31, fathering a baby boy. (Hulu personality confirmed on Season 1 of The Kardashians which she found out in December after the lawsuit made headlines.)

While Khloé and Thompson have since separated amid the scandal, she has remained focused on her two little ones.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hardest parts,” she said. She in an interview published on August 30.[My children] to challenge myself as a person, and to be able to turn small people into truly amazing big people is an honor and a gift.

She continued at the time: “We have to take these roles seriously, especially these days, with the degree of accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love him so much.”

