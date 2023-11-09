Khloe Kardashian’s ex apologizes to her best friend for cheating on her: ‘Another aftertada’ celebrities

Basketball player Tristan Thompson apologized to socialite Kylie Jenner for his affair with her best friend, socialite Jordyn Woods. The Canadian athlete had a brief romance with Woods after he fell in love with Jenner’s wife Khloe Kardashian. A betrayal culminated in the end of Kylie and Jordyn’s childhood friendship.

Thompson’s betrayal in 2018 was made public days before the birth of his 5-year-old daughter with Khloe True. Looking forward to receiving your resume and receiving more information, Tatum (1 year). They will once again discover the athlete’s second son, born during his relationship with Kardashian.

Tristan and Khloe will talk about the 2018 betrayal on the most recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’, the reality show starring the latest Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Nessa Familia, if you’re like any one of us, it affects everyone else,” Khloe told his ex-wife. There, in another part of the episode, Thompson said: “This is a moment when I can’t admit my mistakes.” When he met Kylie, he apologized and declared: “Everyone was hurt in some way, even if you were hurt more.”

Jordyn Woods grew up with Kylie Jenner, too, close to her friend’s biggest birthday. She was to work on an advertising campaign for Khloe’s clothing.

Due to the scandal involving Thompson, Kylie broke up with Jordyn. Thus, we will probably become closer recently, but we will never return to the friendship of the past.