Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom on his second child with Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom, the ex of Khloe Kardashian, did he make fun of his second child with Tristan Thompson ? The youngest of the Kardashian sisters has had a tough time when it comes to her love life. Much of her tumultuous relationship with Odom has been covered in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloé was married to the former basketball player.

However, they broke up and reports that Lamar was cheating on her surfaced. After going through a heartbreak, Kardashian started dating Tristan. The two gave birth to a daughter, True. Unfortunately, even Thompson cheated on her several times.

Tristan Thompson was absent during the delivery of her first child and that of Khloé Kardashian. However, despite numerous scandals, the Good American founder decided to have another child with him via surrogate. It was recently revealed that they carried out the procedure in December. Several people reacted to this news, and now, Lamar Odom too.

While most people shared their disappointment over the news of the second baby of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom decided to attack them. According to Page Six, he said, “Are they having another baby? She could have yelled at me for that.” What was more shocking than reports of a second child was Thompson’s latest paternity scandal.

For the uninitiated, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed he was the father of her child. The baby was thought to have been conceived in March when Thompson was in Texas to celebrate his 30th birthday. Just like the rest of the world, Khloe was not informed of this story.

In the clan’s new reality show Kar Jenner, The Kardashians, we saw Khloé Kardashian talking about it and not being aware of the news. But it looks like Kim Kardashian’s sister is done with Tristan Thompson for good, as some sources have revealed that she is starting to date men again.