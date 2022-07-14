Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic message about happiness hours before the news broke that they’re having a baby

KHLOE Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, has shared a cryptic message about happiness seemingly at an opportune time.

Hours later, news broke that they were having a surrogacy baby.

Khloe Kardashian is expecting second child with Tristan Thompson, sending fans into meltdown[/caption]

But he dropped the whole cryptic message on the day of the announcement and right after his own photo displaying a thin frame[/caption]

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, are expecting a second child together which has fans simply floored.

According to TMZ, their new addition after 4-year-old True is due to be born via surrogate and should arrive “in a few days” if not “already”.

Khloe’s reps confirmed the pregnancy in a Twitter statement saying that “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

It all comes after the NBA player cheated on the reality TV star last year and admitted to fathering a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and Tristan’s conception date comes before his infidelity was discovered by her on his Hulu show.

The famous television personality has yet to make any public announcement regarding the new addition to the family.

The surely crushing blow for Khloe came, however, as they both shared messages on the same day.

First, Tristan shared an Instagram post with a positive self-improvement mantra.

‘STEP BY STEP’

The photo marked Tristan’s first post in nearly a month and he posed standing at the foot of a long stair pillar.

The NBA player looked down, as if in a contemplative state, while standing on the lower steps.

He captioned the photo: “You can’t fall if you don’t climb.”

“No happiness in living your life in the field. Keep climbing, step by step.

Interestingly enough, this happened just hours after Khloe shared a similarly captioned post.

The photo showed the Good American founder standing in hip-deep ocean water with her back to the camera.

Khloe donned one of her sister’s silver metallic SKIMS brand swimsuits as she brushed her wet hair back from her face.

With the horizon in the distance, the bright blue sky meeting the sea-green ocean, the TV personality captioned the post seemingly reflecting on the mistakes of the past, “There’s no point in looking back.”

“I’M RAISING THE BABY ALONE”

Many fans wondered if this all meant the pair were back together, with one tweeting: “So when this one is born will she get back together with him??? Poor children.”

However, Khloe has been open about pregnancy since “before Christmas” to her close friends, according to a Page Six source — and staying strong and single.

“Khloe and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal broke,” the outlet reported.

“At that point, Khloe was like, ‘I’m going to do this myself.’”

According to the outlet, they “are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Khloe’s sister Kim used a surrogate for her third and fourth children with her ex Kanye West – they co-parented despite their ups and downs.

TRISTAN SCANDAL

Tristan had an affair with Maralee when he was supposed to be mutually exclusive with Khloe.

In December, Tristan welcomed a son named Theo, now five months old, with Maralee, 31.

In January, he admitted in a lengthy Instagram post that he was indeed the father of Maralee’s child.

After the NBA player revealed the paternity results, he also issued a public apology to Khloe.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you,” Tristan said.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, whatever you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

In addition to True with Khloe and Theo with Maralee, Tristan also shares five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

A super skinny Khloe Kardashian shared her own post just hours after Tristan wrote about taking things ‘step by step’[/caption]

Former couple welcome second child via surrogacy after 4-year-old True – it was revealed today[/caption]

The baby could arrive ‘any day’ and was thought to have been conceived before she sadly learned of her baby mama’s scandal with Maralee Nichols[/caption]