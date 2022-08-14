Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson shares rare photo of son Prince, 5, after ‘still not meeting’ baby boy with Maralee

KHLOE Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has shared a rare photo of his son Prince after he ‘still hasn’t met’ his eight-month-old son with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan, 31, recently welcomed a baby boy with ex Khloe, 38, via surrogate birth.

The photo showed Prince, looking and dressing like his father, as he practiced playing basketball

The NBA forward shared the photo of five-year-old Prince in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

The photo shows the five-year-old standing on a hardwood court while holding a basketball.

Prince wears his father’s Chicago Bulls number three jersey as he smiles proudly for the photo.

Tristan captioned the snap, “Workout Day #Prince,” punctuated with a crown emoji.

The Instastory then cuts to a video of Prince attempting to handle the ball.

Tristan can be heard asking, “Let’s see your dribbling skills” as the five-year-old bounces the ball around.

The father-of-four captions the video, “Get them started early,” and can be heard expressing encouragement as he shouts, “Yes sir! as he continues to record.

Tristan shares Prince with his ex Jordan Craig, 31, True, four, and a newborn son with Khloe, and Theo with Maralee Nichols, 31.

While it looks like the NBA star is making strides to support his son Prince, it looks like he hasn’t taken the same action when it comes to his son Theo.

Maralee claimed Tristan still hasn’t met the eight-month-old.

ABSENT FATHER

According to Us Weekly, he has “no immediate plans” to meet his son.

The source shared, “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He did not meet Theo and did not initiate any meetings.

“He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face. »

The insider also revealed that the 31-year-old “has not been in communication with Maralee and has not sent her any child support money to date.”

They added: “This aspect has not yet been legally resolved. »

Previously, Maralee demanded that Tristan pay “$47,000” a month and $1 million in legal fees after he allegedly refused to pay child support.

She filed the paperwork in a Los Angeles court in early March – in the legal papers she claimed the Chicago Bulls player had a “$9.7million income alone”.

The model asked for an “indicative monthly child support of $47,424.”

However, amid the argument, Tristan referred to his third baby mum as a “gold digger”.

NEW BABY BOY

Tristan and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate last week.

We don’t yet know what the baby’s name is.

The baby was conceived before Khloe learned that Tristan cheated on her with his mistress Maralee with whom he fathered Theo in December.

In July, a statement from Khloe’s rep confirmed she was having a second child via surrogate.

It was later revealed that Tristan is the baby’s father and already shares a four-year-old daughter named True with his ex-reality star.

The statement says the baby was conceived in November last year – days before Khloe and Tristan split over her love child scandal.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said.

Khloe and Tristan were on and on from 2016 to 2021 when the NBA confessed to cheating on Khloe yet again with fitness model Maralee.

Paternity tests later confirmed that he had fathered a child as a result of the one night stand.

It wasn’t the first time Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloe – model Sydney Chase claimed she met him in 2020, and he kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party home in 2019.

Tristan encourages Prince to attempt to dribble the basketball

Tristan still hasn't met his eight-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols

Tristan and ex Khloe Kardashian, who share daughter True, recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate

