Khloe Kardashian’s Family Wishes Daughter True a Happy 4th Birthday

It’s time to celebrate True! Two days after the birthday girl’s cat-themed party, Khloe KardashianThe family members of celebrated his fourth birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter True!!” Kris Jenner captioned an Instagram slideshow from Tuesday, April 12 of cute snaps. “You are kind, sweet, caring, funny, smart and curious…always learning and playing and joyful! You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs! Thank you for all the love you always give us. 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!!”

The upload on social networks took place a month after the In the kitchen with Kris The author, 66, made headlines for struggling to remember all the names of her grandchildren during a Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. When the businesswoman dropped True’s name from the list, she joked that she was saving “the best for last.”

Kardashian and her recurring boyfriend, Tristan Thompsonwelcomed True in April 2018. The 31-year-old is also the father of sons Prince, 5, and Theo, 4 months, with Jordan Craig and Maralee Nicholsrespectively.

While the Strong looks better naked the author said Robin Robert during an ABC reveal earlier this month that Thompson is “not the guy for” her, the duo amicably reunited for True’s party on Sunday, April 10.

The Good American co-creator spoke candidly about their co-parenting dynamics over the years, telling Jay Shetty in November 2019 that it is “not easy” to do.

“It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and say, ‘No, because you hurt me,’” she explained at the time, referring to the multiple infidelity scandals from the native of Canada. “But he never hurt True. He and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I’ll never come between that, I don’t believe it.

In October of the following year, Kardashian doubled down, calling co-parenting “one of the hardest things” she had ever done.

“You have your own personal feelings, but when you can put them aside and just put your child first – it sounds great when you’re all in love and all, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge,” said the revenge body the host explained to Ellen Degeneres in 2020. “But to do it, I know how good I feel.”

