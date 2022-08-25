Khloe Kardashian’s favorite nanny posts hilarious photo of 4-year-old True’s glam makeover at her star’s $17million house inside

KHLOE Kardashian’s nanny posted a hilarious photo of the makeover True, four, gave her in the morning.

She posted from inside Khloe, 38,’s $17 million Calabasas mansion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Andreza Cooper, 38, shared a new photo with her 54,000 followers.

She showed off her face covered in purple, blue and pink pastel face paint.

The nanny added the tongue-in-cheek caption: ‘Morning glam by Tutu’, using True’s adorable nickname

In the background, fans could make out the dark gray floors and furniture of Khloe’s Los Angeles home.

The Good American founder shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

Earlier this month, Khloe welcomed a newborn son via surrogate with her cheating ex.

However, she has yet to reveal her second child to the public.

Andreza now has her hands full looking after two young children at Khloe’s sprawling mansion.

Luckily, the Brazilian nanny is a newborn specialist and postpartum expert.

Kardashian fans know Andreza from the numerous social media posts she’s shared with True and Khloe over the years.

She even accompanied the Hulu star and her daughter on private jet trips and attended high-profile events around the world with her high-profile concert.

MOTHER’S LIFE

Although Khloe claims she desperately wanted a sibling for True, fans have discovered a few clues that she’s not spending much time at home with the baby.

A few days after reports surfaced that Khloe’s son was born, she was spotted in Malibu wearing a sexy black dress.

Fans slammed her again this week after she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing “excessive” pointy fake nails.

BABY DRAMA

Khloe and Tristan’s son was conceived just days before his infidelity scandal broke.

Tristan fathered a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

Although the NBA star is now a father of four, Maralee says he still hasn’t met the eight-month-old son, Theo, whom they share.

