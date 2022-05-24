Khloe Kardashian’s “not skinny but not fat” revelations: the drama of Tristan

Follow Khloe. Khloe Kardashian gave new insight into his relationships with his exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom and more in a rare interview.

“I, like, miss the old me,” the 37-year-old reality star began on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, May 24, noting that she’s “overthinking(s) everything now ”, which is why she doesn’t do much press. “Doing interviews, I’m so hesitant to do them because people take 22-second clips and make a TikTok video out of it. And then it’s out of context and then it goes viral. And I’m like, ‘What if you captured the first five minutes?’ You might understand why I said that, or I don’t. Now we’re still stuck explaining ourselves and I think the world is so eager to cancel people.

In his long conversation with Amanda HirschKardashian talked about reliving her relationship with Thompson, 31, on The Kardashians. The first season of the Hulu show was filmed when the duo, who share daughter True, 4, reunited after navigating two prior cheating scandals. They separated again in the winter of 2021 when news broke the NBA star was once again unfaithful, fathering another woman’s child.

“When we started the show, there was no social media. … In the beginning, you didn’t have as many people with access to give you a narrative,” she said of the backlash. “It’s unnatural how much outside noise we are exposed to and hear. It’s definitely something you can’t prepare for. … I would say that in the last two years, that has definitely changed. I don’t know if it has to do with maybe things between me and Tristan – I don’t know if, like, maybe it broke my trust and then everything else piled up.

Kardashian noted that she and Thompson get along for the sake of their daughter. “She FaceTimes him every night and it’s just very cordial. There’s just no drama,” she said. “As for me, the facts are the facts. Why do we continually fight? … I don’t need to know everything, but I know the facts and that’s enough for me.

As for future relationships, Kardashian said she’s “not in that headspace” as of yet.

“I feel like if I meet someone, organically, I don’t know,” she explained. “I’m not on any app and not that I’m against it. I really don’t see myself… I like the energy. I feel like any photo I see, I’m just going to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing.’ Like, I just think I’m gonna be a super judge.

