Khloe Kardashian’s petite waist nearly drowns in baggy jeans as she looks stressed in new video amid weight loss struggles

KHLOE Kardashian appeared in a promotional video for the new season of the Hulu show looking stressed, skinny and almost drowned in her clothes.

The Kardashians star has reached her slimmest point in recent photos.

Now Khloe, 38, has shocked fans as her petite body appeared to drown in a pair of jeans during a promotional video for the TV show.

The reality star shared the teaser on her Instagram profile, which included a clip of her walking out of her house looking anxious.

The TV personality wore a tiny blue cropped top and baggy jeans that nearly fell off her petite waist.

Khloe ran her fingers through her hair, looking extremely stressed as she told the cameras, “Going through what I went through was incredibly difficult.

“I just feel like a fish in a fish bowl. »

Later in the same Hulu trailer, the mother-of-two danced in skinny jeans and a sheer pink corset with her equally slim four-year-old daughter True.

Captioned “September 22!!!! season 2 of #TheKardashians starts September 22nd on @hulu,” the preview featured several different clips from the upcoming season.

Momager Kris said at one point: “Our family is growing – first Kylie now Khloe. »

The video then cut to the blonde who could be seen dancing with True, her now eldest daughter with Tristan Thompson.

The star, who lost 60 pounds in four years, wore an absolutely wild pink lace sheer top that matched her bottom which was skinny jeans that hung very loose on her figure.

True also wore pink braids and an outfit of the same pattern.

REGARDING CHANGES

It wasn’t the first time that Khloe had her followers worried with her skinnier-than-ever appearance.

The Good American founder recently sparked fear among fans when she posted and then deleted a video showing her extremely thin face.

The super slim model seemed to be swallowed up by her new line of jeans and denim tops.

Khloe posted a video showing off the new fashions, then quickly deleted it amid the uproar.

One reviewer said: “Okay, I’m getting skinny, but the ribcage thing is worrying? Can’t that sound healthy? and she took it off shortly after.

Earlier this summer, fans described Khloe’s thigh as “thinner than her neck” when she posed in a figure-hugging pink dress for her 38th birthday celebrations.

The TV star has been training vigorously amid her personal turmoil.

Khloe has also been on a strict diet since breaking up with NBA star Tristan amid his cheating scandal.

Her personal trainer, Joel Bouraima, has previously spoken about how dedicated she is to their morning workouts, even arriving at the gym 30 minutes before their usual 6 a.m. sessions.

She opened up about her routine in her recent interview with Hot Ones saying, “I’ve been working on sculpting my body more. I like muscles. It’s really stimulating. »

BABY MAMA SCANDAL

On August 5, Khloe and her ex Tristan welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

The child was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with her third mum, Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

After the clash, Khloe is said to have fought for full custody of the newborn, which gives her overall control of where and when the NBA player can see her son.

Tristan fathered a child with Maralee as a result of their affair, a boy named Theo.

The athlete now has four children from three different women.

