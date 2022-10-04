Khloe Kardashian’s ‘rude’ behavior towards photographer at Paris Fashion Week surprises fans

PARIS, FRANCE: American reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian spent a “wild” weekend in Paris, France, with her younger sister Kylie Jenner after the fashion show. However, the 38-year-old CEO of Good American was caught on camera making a scathing remark to a photographer over the weekend, suggesting she has a quick temper when it comes to getting herself take a photo.

ADVERTISING

Cosmetics founder Kylie posed alongside her older sister, Khloe, while the two modeled Balenciaga looks. The TV star wore a sleek all-black ensemble, including an oversized jacket, skinny tights with a metallic finish and pointed toe boots and slicked back her blonde hair, and sported a substantial pair of black sunglasses. As for Kylie, she looked lovely in a pink, voluminous, long-sleeved dress that reached the floor. The two sisters posed for photos while wearing the outfit and accessorizing with a black handbag and shoes.

ADVERTISING

READ MORE

Khloe Kardashian Finds Out She Has ‘BRAIN TRAUMA’ From Ex-lover Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan Thompson proposed just before paternity scandal broke, she said no

ADVERTISING

Khloe immediately responded with a curt “no” when a photographer asked her to “lower her glasses” so they could better see what she was wearing. Kylie laughed as she claimed her sister wouldn’t pull back the blinds by turning to her right. Fans, on the other hand, were shocked by the Good American creator’s behavior and took to Reddit to call her “rude” for the conversation in question, as reported by the US Sun.

ADVERTISING

Khloe accompanied her sister, beauty mogul, Kylie, to Paris Fashion Week, and the two had fun partying after the shows ended. After an afterparty on Sunday, Kylie looked like she was licking Khloe’s face while the two did a number of weird positions. The youngest of the Kar-Jenner sisters flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging black dress that had built-in platform boots in the same color. She opted for a different approach to her cosmetic routine and opted to wear dazzling blue contact lenses. Khloe, on the other hand, showed off her legs in a ruched mini dress in black which she paired with sparkly silver knee high boots. The mother-of-two styled her long brown hair in waves and framed her face with smoky eyeshadow and taupe lipstick as she continued the party in the car while filming herself and Kylie on the train to take a shot of Kendall’s tequila 818 in the backseat.

ADVERTISING