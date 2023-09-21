Khloe Kardashian’s shocking transformation after tumor removal from her face

khloe kardashian He announced in October last year that he was going to undergo surgery to remove a tumor growing on his face. It was in the cheek area, so she had to undergo treatment to remove that melanoma, and during these hours she was encouraged to show off her ChangeHe Before and after Of operation.

those days, khloe kardashian He announced that it was difficult for him to talk about it publicly and that he was very scared because of the facial tumor. However, yesterday, happy to have it removed from her body, she decided to show off what she looks like after the intervention.

Khloe Kardashian had a facial tumor removed which left her worried.

Through a post uploaded to her social networks, the model thanked Dr. Garth Fisher, “To save his life and his skin”, At that time he also tried to make everyone aware about regular medical checkups.

On the other hand, the 39-year-old businesswoman shared pictures of the scars which made her worried about her health. He then showed what the scar looks like and highlighted the great work of the health professional who treated it.

khloe kardashian She emphasized that she was very grateful to her doctors for how they treated her: “I am incredibly grateful to all the doctors who have helped me and continue to help me in my skin cancer journey.”,

The socialite had to wait more than nine months to have fillers placed in the area, as the removal of the melanoma left a crater. “It’s not that we needed the arrow to show the big crater on the side of my face, but because we had to take out a tumor, I was left with a scar.”He said.

Khloe Kardashian shows off her facial transformation after having a tumor removed.

Before finishing, khloe kardashian She shared a before and after collage so that her followers could see the changes and improvements that occurred as a result of the injections she received. Furthermore, he once again stressed the importance of taking care of yourself.

“I never thought this little spot would turn into skin cancer and I can’t imagine what could have happened if I hadn’t gone to the doctor to get it checked. It is very important to pay attention to our skin and any changes that occur in our face and body, no matter how small.”He pronounced the sentence.