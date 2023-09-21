Khloe Kardashian’s shocking transformation after tumor removal from her face

khloe kardashian He announced in October last year that he was going to undergo surgery to remove a tumor growing on his face. It was in the cheek area, so she had to undergo treatment to remove that melanoma, and during these hours she was encouraged to show off her ChangeHe Before and after Of operation.

those days, khloe kardashian He announced that it was difficult for him to talk about it publicly and that he was very scared because of the facial tumor. However, yesterday, happy to have it removed from her body, she decided to show off what she looks like after the intervention.

