Khloe Kardashian’s shorts almost fall off her shrunken hips in disturbing new photo after drastic weight loss

KHLOE Kardashian’s shorts almost seemed to fall out of their shrunken frame in a disturbing new photo.

The reality star, 38, posed in a pair of cut-off jeans from her Good American line, which sag at the waist.

Khloe’s shorts were gaping at the waist and felt loose around her bottom.

The reality star paired the garment with a cropped white tank top and styled her blonde hair in tight ringlets.

The mother-of-two shared the photo to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening.

Khloe began to cause concern with her drastic weight loss earlier this year following her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The NBA star, 31, revealed in January that he secretly fathered a son with his mistress, fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31.

After a month of speculation, Tristan confirmed he was the father of her son Theo and issued a public apology to Khloe.

CHEATING SCANDAL

The athlete wrote on social media: “Today paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity is established, I was eager to raise our son amicably.

“I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private. »

He then turned his attention directly to his ex, writing, “Khloe you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. »

Tristan admitted to meeting Maralee for sex on several occasions while dating Khloe exclusively.

Khloe and Tristan share four-year-old daughter True, while Tristan is also the father of five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

BABY #2

The former couple also recently welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Khloe’s fans speculated that she’s had a secret boob job.

A pop culture Instagram account shared a recent photo of the star’s breast and claimed she had “implant ripple.”

The user posted a photo of Khloe sideways while wearing a plunging white jumpsuit at a screening of the Kardashian finale.

Highlighting what looked like a fold of skin on the side of Khloe’s breast, they wrote: This is an implant ripple. »

Breast implant waviness generally refers to the creases and wrinkles of the implant that are visible on the skin.

UNDER THE KNIFE?

This occurs in women who have had breast work with saline or silicone breast implants and usually develops on the outer perimeter of the breasts.

Fans accepted the theory and shared it on Reddit, praising Khloe for apparently getting natural-looking implants.

The Hulu star has faced years of speculation that she’s had plastic surgery.

In June 2021, Khloe finally confirmed that she had had a nose job and Botox.

“For me, everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, she had her third face transplant!’ I had a nose job! she said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

“Everyone is so upset, like, why aren’t we talking about it? No one ever asked me!

“You are the first person to ask me about my nose in an interview. I did, of course, injections. Not really Botox. I reacted horribly to Botox. »

