Khloe Kardashian’s sisters worry about their weight loss

As Khloe Kardashiandifficult relationship with Tristan Thompson continues to air on The Kardashiansher family are expressing concerns about her appearance — which doesn’t seem to bother the 38-year-old.

“You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie – not that I’m trying to tell on them – but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny. Kim Kardashian told his sister on Thursday, September 29, episode of The Kardashiansin reference to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Khloé looked honored, putting her hand to her chest and saying, “What?”

“I said, ‘I think she’s a little stressed,'” Kim, 41, continued.

“And Kendall said it?” The model?” Khloe asked.

After the Skims founder confirmed that Kendall, 26, was one of the sisters who reached out, Kim added: “I said, ‘You have absolutely every right to be worried, but I’m going to. say, she’s fine. “”

Thursday’s episode took place in February, two months after creator Good American learned that Tristan, 31, fathered a child with Maralee Nichols – her son Theo, born in December 2021 – after encouraging her to go ahead with the implantation of an embryo via a surrogate in late November 2021. Khloé and Tristan, who share daughter True, 4, then welcomed their son in July after splitting amid the scandal.

“It’s a lot, but I just like to isolate myself,” Khloé told Kim during Thursday’s episode. “And handling things on my own and everyone else has issues. … You just have to deal with it.

She further explained in a confessional: “Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly difficult. The hardest part of all of this is training yourself to dislike someone. This was my life for six years. … Just because someone messes you up doesn’t mean you instantly fall in love with them.

During his chat with Kim, it was also revealed that the NBA player had secretly proposed to Khloé, apparently in December 2019.

“I’ll never forget that Tristan called me and was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which had been, like, a year since they had any drama. So it’s like the last Valentine’s Day,” Kim said, seeming to reference Tristan kissing Kylie’s former best friend. Jordyn Woods in February 2019. “And I called him, like, the next day and I was like, ‘Hey, I’ve never heard of Khloé. Oh, my God, did you propose? And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did that in December.’ … She didn’t tell us.

Khloé explained what she said to Tristan when he got down on one knee: “I said, ‘I have to make sure it’s a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say that I am engaged to someone.’ And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not thrilled to tell my family. And as hurt as it probably was for him to hear, it was the truth.

Khloé’s appearance returned when she went to Kendall’s house.

“You look so skinny,” the 818 Tequila founder said as she hugged her sister. “You feel so skinny.”

The revenge body alum replied, “Oh my God, you are so skinny.”

Khloé has been candid about her weight over the years, revealing in 2020 that she lost 60 pounds after giving birth to True.

“I’m in my target weight close – I’m around 150 – it’s going up a bit. When it gets into the 140s, I’m like, “Woo!” It’s a dream,” she said during a Poosh livestream at the time. “We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love everything True eats. …I’m like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas. But I love bites, and I’m not going to live a miserable life. Like, what if? You never know if tomorrow is coming, so I’d rather put more effort into the gym than into the kitchen.

The Kardashians launches new episodes on Hulu every Thursday.