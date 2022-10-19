Khloe Kardashian’s Tight Gray Bodysuit: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian always wears some sort of skin-tight swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 38-year-old showed off her toned figure in a skintight gray bodysuit that was extremely low-cut at the sides, revealing a major sideboob.

Khloe wore Skims Jelly Sheer Sleeveless Full Bodysuit in Steel Blue and the jumpsuit hugged her figure perfectly. While the front featured a high neck, the sides were cut out and she was accessorized with a large diamond chain choker necklace and a pair of iridescent Yeezy Season 5 reflective boots with soft heels. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair loose and parted down the middle in beachy waves while a dark smoky eye and matte nude lip tied her look together.

Khloe has been rocking a ton of sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she wore the exact same bodysuit earlier in the month, but this time in black. She styled the tight catsuit with a pair of black Balenciaga All Time Leather Over the Knee boots.

Another one of our favorite Khloe looks was her dark gray Balenciaga Sporty B oversized track jacket which she styled with black metallic Balenciaga high waist stretch leggings. A pair of extremely oversized Balenciaga Fall 2021 Haute Couture sunglasses, a small black Balenciaga Hourglass bag box and H3Ll No earrings completed her outfit.

If there’s one sure thing about Khloe, it’s that she likes to wear anything skin-tight, and when she’s not wearing leggings or goosebumps, she wears mini dresses. One of her best recent looks was her Balenciaga black long-sleeved ruched mini dress which she teamed with a Balenciaga Hourglass mini bag, black Balenciaga Stretch gloves and dazzling rhinestone Saint Laurent Niki boots.