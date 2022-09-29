Khloe once asked Kim Kardashian how she “trusts” Pete Davidson

It seems Khloe Kardashianthe relationship with Tristan Thompson left him with some trust issues.

The 38-year-old reality star had a candid chat with her sister Kim Kardashian on the most recent scandal of the athlete – secretly sued for paternity of Maralee Nichols‘ son while expanding his family with Khloé via surrogate in 2021 – during the Thursday, Sept. 29 episode of their Hulu show.

“We were in the best place [when he slept with Maralee]. So when we’re at the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? Khloe said. “I don’t even want to know what you’re doing at the worst of our relationship. I’m just like, ‘Shame on me’, almost. I know better and I haven’t done better because I had so much hope and, like, faith.

Kim, who was dating pete davidson while filming, replied, “You asked me something once. You said, ‘How do you trust Pete?’ And I’m like, ‘I just did. Like, it’s a feeling.

The recurring romance between the American designer and the NBA player began in 2016 and made headlines for three different cheating scandals – including when she was pregnant with their now 4-year-old daughter, True – before to end things permanently in December. 2021.

“It’s just a lot and, like, how do you trust? I don’t know,” Khloé continued. “But what I do know is that it all sucks and it’s humiliating. It hurts. I have nothing else to give. … I don’t know if I’m strong, I’m just numb to it all.

Kim then revealed that Tristan had proposed to Khloé in the past after he was caught kissing Kylie Jennerbest friend then Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

“I’ll never forget Tristan called me and was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which had been about a year since they had any drama. So it’s like the last Valentine’s Day,” Kim recalled. “And I called him, like, the next day and I was like, ‘Hey, I’ve never heard of Khloé. Oh, my God, did you propose? And he was like, ‘Oh yeah I did that in December.’ … She didn’t tell us.

Khloé confirmed she said no, explaining, “I said, ‘I have to make sure it’s a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anybody. And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not thrilled to tell my family. And as hurt as it probably was for him to hear, it was the truth.

Kim, for her part, admitted in her confessional that she wouldn’t have the heart to say no and assumes she’d say “yes” if someone she was dating asked the question. The Self-centered the author has been married three times: to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011 and Kanye West from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021. Kim and the rapper share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

As she left Kanye with Pete, the founder of SKKN and the Saturday Night Live alum ended their relationship after several months in July.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.