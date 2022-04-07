Khris Davis joins the Red Devils of Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A major league bat who has hit 221 home runs in the Major Leagues joins the roster of the Red Devils of Mexico, who reinforce their offense with the arrival of Khris Davis.
The Mexican-American slugger made history in the 2018 season as he was the home run champion in the Major Leagues, finishing that campaign with 48 home runs, in addition to producing 123 runs.
Khris has played nine seasons in the Majors, from 2013 to 2021, along the way in which, among other statistics, he has added 221 home runs, producing 590 runs in 980 games. The right-handed hitter was one of the best hitters in MLB between the 2016 and 2018 seasons, where he exceeded 40 home runs and 100 RBIs in all of them. His career percentage is .242, with an OBP of .314 and an SLG of .491.
“We have been working on forming the best version of the Red Devils of Mexico and the arrival of Davis helps us with that. The goal of the team is and has been clear, to be champions, lift the Zaachila Cup once again and now with Davis our line up we are convinced that we will have one of the best offenses in the league that will help us follow the path we have set for ourselves. ”, explained Jorge del Valle, Sports Manager of the Red Devils.
Davis came to MLB in the 2013 season, when he debuted with the Milwaukee Brewers, the ninth with which he was until 2015. The following year he joined the Oakland Athletics, with whom he played until 2020. In 2021 he was traded to the Texas Rangers , who released him, returning to the A’s for the latter part of the season.
In other important marks that he achieved in the Majors, on May 17, 2016 he had a game of three home runs, the last of which was for the Athletics to beat the Texas Rangers, being only the second player in history to achieve this feat.
Khris is not only an explosive hitter, but he also has a safe glove as an outfielder, specializing in covering right field to great effect, posting a .983 career fielding percentage.
Davis will join the ninth capital this week, which is in preseason, and they hope that he can have activity in the exhibition games before starting the 2022 Season of the Mexican Baseball League, which will start on April 21.