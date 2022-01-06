Kia closes an excellent 2021

SALES GO UP – With a car market still in decline, hit by problems related to the supply of raw materials and the effects of the pandemic, there are brands that have closed 2021 with a positive sign. There Kia is one of these: the Korean company of the Hyundai Motor group recorded, in the year just ended, a sales volume equal to 2,777,056 units globally, 535,016 of which in the home market alone. Numbers that translate into an increase in deliveries equal to 6.5% compared to 2020, also thanks to the performance of export markets, which recorded a growth of 9.1%, to which was added an efficient management of the chain of suppliers who supported the brand’s sales.

THE BEST SELLING CARS – If we look at the models, the most sold globally was the Kia Sportage with 363,630 units, followed by the Seltos (a compact SUV dedicated to the Asian and North American markets) and the sedan Strong (also not imported in Italy) with respectively 298,737 and 240,627 pieces delivered.

GOALS 2022 – The Kia has already set i targets for 2022, with the desire to continue the growth achieved in 2021. In fact, the Korean company has declared that it intends to reach a global sales volume equal to 3,150,000 units, split between 562,000 in the internal market and 2,590,000 outside the borders. A forecast that would translate into growth of 13.4% worldwide at the end of 2022 and of 15.4% for deliveries to the rest of the world. To achieve these numbers, Kia has set up optimized production plans to minimize any disruption in the component supply chain, as well as consolidating its range of electrified vehicles. Because in 2022, in addition to the introduction of the new Sportage, the arrival of the new one is expected Niro.