Kia Concept EV9: the new “concept” of electric SUV

Kia Concept EV9, as promised, shows itself in some art concept before dropping the veils completely November 17 at AutoMobility in Los Angeles. Why a concept? Because in Kia they want to exploit the new “concept” of electric SUV as a real one manifesto of the next and future sustainable mobility.





Not surprisingly, the Concept EV9 will be a SUV to 100% electric traction with an aesthetic character that wants to move away from the aesthetic styles of the House, adopting an original stylistic identity, strongly distinctive. A new way of understanding Kia design but above all a new way of understanding the car. More and more often the car manufacturers present us with new four-wheelers that are not just mere means of transport but extremely smart and versatile lounge spaces, where the driver can “stay” and consider the car as a real extension of the dwelling.





The first official images of the Concept show an SUV with a future-oriented aesthetics. The shapes are minimal and linear. Its presence on the road is guaranteed, as is the large living space inside. And thepassenger compartment? Also innovative in design, designed to offer the driver and passengers a remarkable generous and chameleonic interior space, designed to adapt in its configuration to the progress of the journey and the needs of the passengers. Obviously the technological part is essential. Here, then, inside a ultra-wide interactive display, in a floating position, and a radical reinterpretation of the traditional steering wheel that now resembles a yoke with a minimal crown and more contained in size.



