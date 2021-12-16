Kia EV6, the revolution of electric mobility arrives

It has been long overdue, a reference point for the total zero-emission electric transition for the Kia brand: EV6.

Strengths

Great autonomy, ultra-fast 800 V charging system and distinctive crossover style are just some of the many features that characterize this revolutionary car. EV6 is the first vehicle designed on the new platform developed specifically and exclusively for electric vehicles (BEVs) by Kia.

Pioneering

It is the first BEV launched under the new Kia “Opposites United” design philosophy, Crossover by definition from shapes that project into the future through highly high-tech details. The power, supplied exclusively with electricity, can be generated in dual motor AWD or rear-wheel drive mode. Charging with high-tech 800 V technology allows the EV6 to switch dto 10 to 80% battery charge in just 18 minutes; the GT version, designed for thrilling performance, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km / h.

Movement that inspires

EV6 is the first BEV designed and developed by Kia on the brand new and exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and represents the first step of Kia’s transition into the era of electrification under the brand’s new slogan: “Movement that inspires “.

EV6 is also an important pillar of Kia’s medium- and long-term strategy of Kia’s 100% electric, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and traditional hybrid (HEV) offering, which aims to reach 40% of total sales by 2030 ( 1.6 million vehicles). Kia has set the ambitious sales target of 920,000 BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicle) in 2030 and of becoming a global top seller in sustainable mobility.

Kia plans to bolster its range of electric vehicles with the launch of ben 11 BEV models by 2026, the first of which is EV6. Of these 11, seven will be built on the E-GMP platform and four on existing model platforms. Kia’s design and engineering teams faced a not easy challenge: to create a 100% electric vehicle with a long range and an ultra-fast charging system, with a cutting-edge design, a spacious and high-tech interior. . The second challenge was to ensure this vehicle with power, performance and dynamism, in order to disprove the belief that fully electric vehicles have limits of use and that sanction the end of driving pleasure.

Thrilled emotions

Kia EV6, thanks to the revolutionary Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) – dedicated exclusively to the latest generation BEVs, does not compromise on dynamics and driving pleasure. While many other electric vehicles currently on the market suffer from the use of platforms originally designed for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, the EV6 was conceived from the outset as a fully electric vehicle, thus leveraging the sophisticated technological and engineering foundations of the E platform. -GMP.

EV6 was developed with the appearance of the driving pleasure sporty, therefore, it has precise steering control, reactive behavior but with linear reactions and reassuring roadholding that guarantees a notable emotional impact. During the final stages of the development program, the EV6 was extensively tested by test drivers on public roads to ensure that the final tuning reached the state of the art in dynamics and handling. The E-GMP platform has allowed EV6 great advantages in dynamic behavior thanks to the balanced weight distribution between the two axles with a 53:47 ratio, a benchmark result for BEV vehicles.

This result was achieved by positioning the battery pack in the lowest point, but also paying close attention to the distribution of the masses and of each individual component. A low center of gravity and correct weight distribution allow for not only superior performance on winding roads but also the responsiveness of a true sports car. The foundation on which the EV6 rests has also made it possible to overcome other inherent limitations of electric vehicles that undermine driving pleasure and responsiveness, including acceleration pitch and overly aggressive responsiveness. Through specific hydraulic bushings that connect the rear subframe to the main body, a clear improvement has been obtained which, from the point of view of driving pleasure, places EV6 on a higher step, thus preventing the driver from perceiving the real weight of the car.

Personalized guide

There are four ways to customize the guide – Eco, Normal, Sport or Snow – which the driver can select by pressing a button and, thanks to these, EV6 adapts to any situation, guaranteeing the most adequate response, for always impeccable behavior on the road. Each chosen configuration affects the torque delivery, the responsiveness and progressivity of the steering, the ESC system and not least also affects energy consumption to provide the best driving solution at all times. For the AWD versions of EV6, there is the Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) which ensures a smooth transition of the torque between RWD and AWD mode without requiring a manual switch from the driver. The main drive takes place on the rear axle, the front one comes into operation only when necessary.

The system adjusts automatically according to the grip conditions but also through the constant reading of the inputs given by the driver. In AWD mode, the DAS system is set to improve vehicle traction and ensure maximum stability (front wheel drive can be engaged or disengaged in 0.4 seconds). When the system does not reveal the need for four-wheel drive, it automatically switches to RWD and this increases efficiency by reducing fuel consumption, avoiding the drag load of the front wheels, in the name of a more dynamic and sporty ride. The autonomy thanks to this technical solution can be improved by about 8%. To further accentuate the handling of EV6, special shock absorbers are carefully calibrated to offer maximum sportiness with the highest level of comfort.

The engineering design of the EV6 has chosen to employ shock absorbers and suspension components with an additional piston to intervene on the extension via a pack of discs. This allows you to adjust the strength of the rebound damping, based on the input frequency of the shock absorber, a frequency determined by the irregularities of the road encountered by the wheel. This system therefore guarantees a different behavior based on the type of frequencies: the lower they are the more sporty and dry you will have, the higher they are, the greater the comfort and fluidity.

This technical choice is particularly perceptible to the driver when dealing with roads full of curves as the car is very reactive, while when traveling on rough surfaces at low speed, excellent absorption of the roughness of the road surface is obtained. EV6 brings a very important technical innovation to its world debut: the Integrated Drive Axle (IDA), that is the integration of the wheel bearing into the drive shaft. This highly engineered choice prevents defects that occur in drive shaft and wheel bearing connections while improving driveability and maneuverability through increased axle stiffness.

Unexpected performance

Powered by two 430 kW high-tech motors in total, the EV6 GT elevates the performance of electric cars. EV6 GT is only available with a 77.4 kWh battery pack. With a maximum torque of 740 Nm, the EV6 GT accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 260 km / h. The addition of an electronically controlled limited slip differential represents a further technological plus of the EV6 GT.

The sporty and highly performance-oriented driving characteristics extend to the entire EV6 family and are not limited to the top-of-the-range GT model. The 77.4 kWh two rear wheel drive (RWD) battery model can travel up to 528 kilometers on a single charge in the combined WLTP cycle. The deadly four-wheel version (AWD), with a maximum torque of 605 Nm, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 5.2 seconds. With the 77.4 kWh battery pack, the two-wheel drive version has a single 168 kW (229 HP) electric motor; the AWD two engines for a total power of 239 kW (325 hp).

800 times per charge

EV6 allows you to recharge the batteries with both 800 V and 400 V systems without the need for additional components or special adapters. EV6 is able to recharge at high speed from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes whichever version is chosen, or obtain energy for 100 km of range in less than four and a half minutes on the 2WD model with 77.4 kWh battery..

The EV6 charging system is more flexible than previous generation BEVsand thanks to an integrated charging control unit (ICCU). The ICCU also allows a new function, the Vehicle-to-load (V2L), which is able to supply up to 3.6 kW of power from the vehicle battery, via a simple adapter, which transforms the external charging plug. into a power outlet. The adapter plug will be specific to the individual markets where the car will be marketed, allowing the EV6 to charge any appliance, from external appliances to other electric vehicles.

For example, with the V2L function you can run a 55-inch TV and an air conditioner at the same time for more than 24 hours. Inside the cabin, there is a practical power socket located under the rear seats to allow passengers to charge their devices without the need for additional adapters. EV6 has also been designed to tow up to 1,600 kg when equipped with the 77.4 kWh battery in both RWD and AWD configurations. EV6 delivers excellent electric vehicle performance for zero-emission family travel. Utility mode allows important components to operate even when the vehicle is turned off. In Utility mode, for example, the high voltage battery allows the use of the climate control system including air conditioning, lights and the infotainment system, without any risk of discharging the 12V battery.

Technology, comfort, safety

EV6 introduces new technologies aimed at improving safety, connectivity and infotainment to make travel safer, easier and more comfortable. To ensure maximum safety and the highest comfort on the highway, EV6 offers the latest generation of Kia’s Highway Driving Assist with Lane Change Support Package (HDA 2). Using radar sensors, the system helps the driver to maintain a predetermined distance and speed from the vehicle in front; Lane Following Assist (LFA) technology helps keep the vehicle on track.

Using navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Curve Control (NSCC-C), the system can reduce vehicle speed around curves and reset speed when conditions allow. Parking and other potentially difficult maneuvers are made easy with Surround View Monitor (SVM). The cameras show a 360-degree view around the car, with the display conveniently positioned on the EV6 infotainment screen.

In short words

Kia EV6 has been designed to make the use of an electric car a source of inspiration, thinking about its use in a practical way and within everyone’s reach, breaking down all prejudices about the difficulty of using an electric vehicle. With Kia’s seven-year warranty and its strong personality, EV6 will fundamentally change the electric vehicle landscape.