KIA Niro 2022: engines, performance, equipment, dimensions

KIA Niro 2022 reaches its second generation. Officially presented on the occasion of the Seoul Salon last November, the korean hybrid crossover radically changes style and contents, on the European market it will initially be offered with hybrid engines.

KIA Niro 2022 grows in size by offering content and one equipment from premium class.

The “base” of the outgoing model was born on the third generation platform that brings to a new level of rigidity and lightness E-GMP instead it continues to be reserved exclusively for the EV models, or rather the EV6 and to the future EV9.

KIA Niro 2022: engines with hybrid power





KIA Niro 2022

The power does not change compared to the past, the Niro HEV it is powered by a four-cylinder of the family Smartstream 1.6-liter capable of an output of 105 horsepower for 144 Nm of maximum torque combined with a 44 horsepower electric unit. There power overall is 131 horses, the same as the previous one, also confirmed the front-wheel drive, the automatic gearbox six-speed is a double clutch DCT.

The package battery, even if not yet officially confirmed by the parent company, it is placed under the front seats, in the floor, in order to optimize the distribution of weights between the axles. The braking and deceleration energy recovery system allows for greater efficiency and lower consumption, according to official data Niro Hybrid it should be able to travel about 20km on one liter of fuel.

The “Green Zone Drive” driving mode is interesting. By analyzing the data from the satellite navigator, the car recognizes residential areas, schools and hospitals, automatically activating the low-emission EV mode.

KIA Niro 2022: compact size





KIA Niro 2022

Compared to the previous generation, the hybrid crossover grows in length (+65 mm – 4420 mm), length (+20 mm – 1825 mm) e height (+10 mm – 1545 mm), the step, increased by 20 millimeters and the luggage compartment capacity of 451 liters (+15 liters).

In the passenger compartment, clear is the inspiration for the modern EV6, the instrument panel is equipped with a 10.25-inch screen, a 10-inch head-up display is available on request.

In the complete and rich standard equipment, there are various driver assistance systems including:

smart cruise control with data analysis from the satellite navigator;

remote smart parking assist;

highway driving assist;

safe exit assist;

rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist;

junction turning;

junction crossing.





KIA Niro 2022

The voice recognition system, electrically operated tailgate, front and rear cameras and keyless go are available as standard or on request depending on the trim level.

KIA Niro 2022 goes on sale starting this month in Korea

In Europe it will arrive in the course of 2022, the variants will follow the hybrid engine Hybrid Plug-In And BEV, prices not yet disclosed.