Kia Niro 2022: output, interior plug-in hybrid engines and electric version

Green areas and recycled materials. On the new Niro, Kia introduces the “Greenzone Drive Mode”, a feature that acts on the driving mode by automatically switching from hybrid mode to 100% electric drive. In practice, when driving in residential areas or near schools and hospitals, the car “understands” from the information of the navigation system and from the driving history data that it is appropriate to switch to electric, a choice that also operates in places most frequented by the owner (home and office). In addition, on the front of the commitment to sustainability, inside there are new materials: the covering of the pavilion, for example, is made with recycled wallpaper, while for the seats they have been used in biio-polyurethane with obtained Tencel from eucalyptus leaves. In addition, BTX-free paint (benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers) is used for the door panels. In the front area, the passenger compartment features curved lines flanked by horizontal and diagonal sections that contrast with a glossy black surface, where the infotainment and air vents are inserted. The designers underline that they have chosen to focus on small seats in order not to take away space from the occupants, without however affecting comfort. Guaranteed, among other things, by “space-saving” solutions such as headrests-coat hangers.