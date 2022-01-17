Kia Niro, here are the details of the hybrid engine of the new generation of the crossover

Kia removed the veils on the new generation of the Niro in November, a very important model for the Korean manufacturer given the success it has achieved. At the time, however, not a lot of technical details had been provided. The carmaker had limited itself to unveiling the exterior and interior design and little more. Now, Kia has shared more information, including those regarding the Full Hybrid engine that will equip the car. Obviously, the crossover will also be offered with Plug-in and electric engines. The details of these versions, says the brand, will come later. In South Korea, the new Kia Niro will be on sale starting this January. It will arrive on the other markets by the end of the year.

DESIGN AND DIMENSIONS

On the design there is little to say since we have already had the opportunity to see the new Kia Niro. However, the manufacturer adds that its crossover may be chosen in the colors Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Mineral Blue, Interstella Gray, Orange Delight, Runway Red and Steel Gray. Kia declares a Cx of 0.29. The dimensions of the new generation of the Korean crossover are superior to those of the model currently on the market. The new Kia Niro measure 4,420 mm long x 1,825 mm wide x 1,545 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. These are respectively 65 mm, 20 mm, 10 mm and 20 mm more than the current model. The load capacity of the Niro in the Full Hybrid version reaches 451 liters. The increase in size, says the builder, will make it possible to offer more space to the occupants. For the interiors come new finishes and new colors. As already told in November, Kia used it for the interior sustainable materials. For example, the roof covering is made with recycled wallpaper. For the seats, however, the Korean manufacturer used bio-polyurethane with Tencel made from eucalyptus leaves.





Inside stands out the large panel that includes the instrumentation displays and the infotainment display. Not even one will be missing head-up display which will show some key information such as speed and navigation information. An advanced voice recognition system is also available. Drivers will therefore be able to manage some of the car’s functions with their voice. The new Niro features the Kia Digital Key 2 Touch system which allows occupants to unlock and start their vehicle via smartphone. Compatible with iOS and Android devices equipped with the Kia Connect app, the system uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to allow drivers to access and start their vehicle without the need to carry their car key. The car also features of Car to Home, a feature that allows users to control home IoT devices such as television, lighting and climate control directly from inside the vehicle. Obviously there is an app that allows you to remotely manage the functions of the car.

ENGINES AND SAFETY