Kia Niro, here is the new generation: still hybrid, Plug-in and electric

The new generation Kia Niro made its debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2021. The Korean carmaker explains that its new crossover has been redesigned from the ground up and “embodies its commitment to creating a more sustainable future“The new model will also always be proposed in hybrid, plug-in and electric versions. Unfortunately, not many details have been given at the moment. Kia limited itself to showing the car without sharing information on its technical specifications. However, there will be a way to learn more over the next few months as marketing is expected for next year.

The new Niro was developed according to Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy which requires the cars to have a distinctive and impactful look that reflects the manufacturer’s growing focus on electrification. The new crossover has several elements in common with the HabaNiro concept car that Kia had unveiled in 2019 starting from the two-tone bodywork. The crossover also features a large rear pillar designed to improve airflow and thus aerodynamics. The new “tiger face” stands out from the front, extending from the bonnet to the fender. The lights are LED. Behind, however, boomerang-shaped optical groups appear.

Speaking of the cabin, Kia highlights the use of sustainable materials. For example, the roof covering is made with recycled wallpaper. For the seats, however, the Korean manufacturer used bio-polyurethane with Tencel made from eucalyptus leaves. BTX-free paint is used on the door panels to minimize environmental impact and reduce waste. Inside the cabin it stands out also the large panel which contains the instrumentation display and the infotainment display. A solution very similar to that of the Kia EV6. The manufacturer informs that the Plug-in models will be equipped with the “‘Greenzone Drive Mode“Basically, this is a system that automatically switches to electric-only driving mode when needed. The decision is made based on the data from the navigator and the driver’s driving history. The car switches to EV mode. , for example, in residential areas, in green areas and in all those places where the driver usually uses electric traction only. As mentioned at the beginning, there is no information on the technical specifications. However, in the past rumors had emerged about an improvement in range for the electric-only versions. All that remains is to wait to find out more.

