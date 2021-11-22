Kia Niro, the first teasers anticipate the debut of the new generation

The new generation of the Kia Niro will debut this Thursday in course of the Seoul Mobility Show 2021. After having recently unveiled the concept of the EV9, an electric SUV that will arrive in the next few years, the brand is preparing to present another very important novelty. The Niro, in fact, is a model that has been very successful in terms of sales and the new generation will have the task of doing even better. Furthermore, the new crossover will always be proposed also in electric version. At the same time as the announcement of the presentation date, the brand also shared the first teasers of the new model.

INSPIRED BY HABANIRO

The new crossover will have a design inspired by that of the HabaNiro concept car that Kia had unveiled in 2019. These similarities are noticeable above all at the level of the front where we will find LED lights with a completely different design than the current one. Behind, on the other hand, the vertically developed optical groups stand out. Overall, the new Niro is expected to feature a much more modern look. The cockpit will be totally different from that of the current model. As can be seen from the teasers, the dashboard has been completely revised and will have a large panel inside which we will find the instrumentation display and the infotainment display. This is a solution that is very reminiscent of the Kia EV6.



