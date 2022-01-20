Kia Niro, the new version even more eco-sustainable

The new Kia Niro demonstrates how the House is becoming one of the most important global suppliers of sustainable mobility solutions. An integral part of Kia’s growing range of eco-friendly models, the new generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet the complex and diverse needs of today’s sustainability-conscious consumers.

The SUV has a larger body, is based on the third generation platform, and boasts class-leading interior space and stowage capacity. The car is a perfect combination of premium and eco-friendly materials, which create an avant-garde minimalist atmosphere. Modern digital displays and internal controls have been optimally positioned to further enhance the user-friendly operating experience.

The range presents a trio of state-of-the-art electrified thrusters, including hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV) options. A highly efficient 1.6-liter Smartstream GDI engine with improved cooling, friction and combustion technologies helps power the HEV model. The powertrain delivers highly competitive fuel efficiency, with the all-new Niro HEV capable of reaching 20.8km / l.

The exterior design of the Kia Niro

The look of the SUV is bold and dynamic, takes inspiration from the brand’s acclaimed “Opposites United” design philosophy. The treatment is inspired by nature, while the choice of colors, materials and finishes aims to find the perfect balance between an environmentally friendly approach to mobility and a future-oriented vision of the car.

The exterior of the Kia Niro embodies a sophisticated and adventurous purpose that draws strong influence from the 2019 HabaNiro concept car. Elegant and bold crossover looks combine with a high-tech two-tone body. The front is unprecedented, and features the latest evolution of the House’s signature Tiger Face, which extends from the hood to the sturdy fender below. The stunning “heartbeat” daytime running lights (DRLs) add to the unique yet contemporary look.

In the back, vertical LED headlights complement simple surface treatments for a combination of concise and aerodynamic styling, while the heartbeat-shaped rear reflector, sturdy skid plate and lower bumper help complete the new Niro’s front design. The second generation of the SUV offers a choice of nine expressive exterior colors. In addition to the new Cityscape Green, customers can choose from Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Mineral Blue, Interstella Gray, Orange Delight, Runway Red and Steel Gray.

Interiors

Kia Niro presents interiors designed “to appeal to the senses”, as the House declares, with top quality materials and structured and welcoming surfaces that combine to create an avant-garde atmosphere. The off-center dash curves around the front occupants, with opposite horizontal and diagonal lines leading to a calm yet bold aesthetic. Mood lighting, available in no less than 74 color combinations, helps heighten the senses by creating a warm and serene environment. Customers can further customize the interior by choosing from three new interior colors: Charcoal, Medium Gray, Petrol and Light Warm Gray.

In the cockpit we find a 10.25 ” high definition panoramic digital display high-tech that integrates both the instrument cluster and infotainment functions into a single aerodynamic package. An integrated infotainment and climate control system has been positioned beneath the central screen, ensuring front seat occupants have access to these important controls without the need to scroll through multiple menus.

The elegant center console by Niro boasts a modern look and features a glossy black surface finish. The driver can operate the electronic dial gear lever, the design of which saves space and is comfortable and intuitive to use. A large-capacity variable cup holder tray and wireless smartphone charging pad are also close at hand.

The dimensions of the new Niro

The SUV grows compared to its predecessor, with a length of 4,420 mm, a width of 1,825 mm, a height of 1,545 mm and a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, respectively of 65 mm, 20 mm, 10 mm and 20 mm. And so it rewards its occupants with a spacious environment where they can relax, get comfortable and enjoy every journey.

Available in seven elegant finishes, the thin and contemporary seats improve habitability and comfort thanks to a light and high-tech mechanism. The special front passenger relaxation seat can be reclined for a comfortable lying posture by pressing a button. By relocating the Niro’s 12 V battery outside the wheelhouse, and instead integrating it together with the high-voltage battery in the underside of the rear seats, the boot load capacity for the Niro HEV model reaches an impressive 451 liters.

To demonstrate the Kia’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the new Niro showcases the latest generation recycled materials inside the passenger compartment. The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel made from eucalyptus leaves, and the door panels use BTX-free paint to minimize impact on the environment and reduce noise. waste.

New and advanced engines

The new Niro SUV will be launched with three highly efficient FWD electrified thrusters and cutting edge: electric hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV). The HEV is equipped with the GDI 1.6-liter Smartstream petrol engine. The four-cylinder unit delivers 105 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. When combined with the 32 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, the HEV model produces a combined maximum power of 141 hp. The 1.6-liter GDI engine is mated to the second generation 6-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (6DCT), designed and optimized to increase efficiency and reduce weight.

The SUV is equipped with the Green Zone driving mode by Kia that automatically activates the electric-only operation of the car to ensure zero-emission mobility in certain environments and situations. The intelligent regenerative braking system allows drivers to choose from a range of regenerative levels to easily slow the car and recover kinetic energy to maximize driving range. A new suspension and steering system has been optimized to ensure a comfortable and harmonious driving experience.

The latest generation security systems

Absolute priority for the company during the development of Niro: safety. As a result, the lightweight, high-strength bodywork is equipped with a multi-load frontal impact structure to provide passengers with exceptional levels of safety in the event of a frontal collision. The car delivers a complete complement of intelligent advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) Kia DriveWise designed to avoid potential hazards and improve safety and comfort behind the wheel.

The high-tech connectivity of the new Kia Niro SUV

The range of high-tech features is very wide for convenience and connectivity, designed by the brand to make life easier both behind the wheel and out of the car. A 10 ” Head-Up Display (HUD) system displays key driving information including speed, ADAS data and navigation commands directly on the front windshield. Ultra clear graphics are displayed directly in front of the driver, helping to minimize eye movement while driving, improving safety and comfort during the process.

An advanced system of voice control car with natural voice recognition technology allows occupants to control key vehicle systems such as temperature and audio settings without lifting an arm. The car is equipped with the Kia Digital Key 2 Touch system which allows the occupants to unlock and start the vehicle via smartphone.

The cameras Integrated front and rear mounted inside the new Kia Niro allow occupants to record high-quality video of memorable journeys and scenic locations. The Kia Connect smartphone app allows users to connect with their vehicle remotely.

Market launch

More information about the Niro will be released soon, SUV sales will begin in Korea this month, and select global markets thereafter. before the end of the year. Still no indiscretion on prices.