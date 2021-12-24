Kia presents Wible DRIVE, a new flexible rental solution

For the time being, Wible DRIVE is only available at select dealerships in the Kia network.

The way of using the car is changing. More and more people are choosing rental formulas that allow them to better meet their needs. In this direction it goes Wible DRIVE , a new Kia’s mobility service which allows people to be able to rent a car using the network of its dealerships. A service that also offers maximum flexibility to satisfy all customer needs.

This new rental service has been designed for customers looking for new ways of using the car, with an approach that can offer more flexibility compared to traditional purchase and lease agreements currently offered by car manufacturers. Through the application Wible DRIVE people can easily choose their favorite Kia model they want to rent. (a valid driving license is required for registration)

They may also choose the duration of the rental and make the payment directly. The collection and return of the car takes place at the most convenient dealership for the customer. Thus, the new Wible DRIVE app allows people to organize and manage their rental when and where they prefer.

The range of Kia models available for hire is complete. They can also rent electric models like the e-Niro. But that’s not all because the app also offers a series of additional services including shuttle service or home delivery, the supply of original Kia accessories and also the possibility of obtaining additional mileage and insurance supplements.

For this new rental service, Kia has also developed one fleet management platform. All vehicles dedicated to the Wible DRIVE service are managed within the Kia dealer network, with periodic technical updates to ensure the best and most efficient service possible. Finally, given the delicate moment on the health front, before each collection, the vehicle is always sanitized.