Kia Sportage 2022, discovering design and style by continuing the countdown towards the arrival at the dealership: photos, videos

BoundBound

-9 days after the dealership debut of new Kia Sportage, set for January 15, our approach march continues focusing on renewal of style and exterior design which characterizes the fifth generation of the South Korean company’s best-selling SUV.

Premium SUV look

Strengthened by an authoritative and imposing presence on the road that distinguishes it, the new generation of Kia Sportage leverages a stylistic approach that has grown in audacity and modernity, as highlighted by the clean, clear and essential lines that draw the muscular forms of the new SUV, embellished with a series of aesthetic refinements that we have seen on the Kia EV6 that make the new Sportage even more sporty and elegant, with a seductive capacity of a premium segment.

Alluring look with boomerang LED lights

The dynamic effect of the exterior design is flanked by highly identifying stylistic features starting from those that characterize the front of the new generation of Kia Sportage. The front of the SUV offers an advanced version of the classic Tiger Nose grille of Kia with black grille that extends to full width, up to touch the new optical groups with the details boomerang shaped LED DRL lights.

“Suspended” roof and side chrome plating

Elegance and additional personality to the new Kia Sportage also provide it with two-tone treatment of the exterior, with the body color that is placed side by side in contrast to a series of elements of black color such as roof, rear view mirrors and side details and in the bumpers. To act as a trait d’union between the car body and the roof there is one refined chrome plating, at the base of the side windows, which highlights the belt line ascending towards the rear, where it is taken up a little higher on the rear pillar, extending to find space on the side of the spoiler integrated into the roof.

Rear evolved in refinement

While the profile of the new Kia Sportage can be further customized by choosing from six different designs with specific colors and finishes available for the alloy wheels (17, 18 or 19 inches), the rear features a large boot lid, from the low load threshold, the shape of which has a concave course and on which gods develop modern and slim LED headlights which converge centrally to join in the upper and more pronounced part of the tailgate.