Kia Sportage 2022: price and official features

The Kia Sportage 2022 is only hybrid at launch but with petrol and diesel engines: here are the features and prices of the official list

There New Kia Sportage 2022 is the fifth generation of the SUV also for sale in Italy starting from January 15th. In this article we will give you all the most interesting information in advance, with the prices of the Kia Sportage 2022, interior fittings and features. Here you are how much does the Kia Sportage 2022 cost.





NEW KIA SPORTAGE 2022: HYBRID VERSIONS AND ENGINES

The Kia Sportage 2022 was designed on a completely new platform and according to predominantly European stylistic canons. According to Kia, it represents the maximum evolution of the brand’s design together with the Kia EV6 electric crossover. Unsurprisingly, electrification is the common factor in the range Sportage 2022, with 3 hybrid versions different:

– MildHybrid 48 V Gas (150 hp) e Diesel (136 hp), both with 1.6 4-cylinder engine and with 6-speed manual or automatic dual-clutch gearbox. The 45 V and 9.7 Ah lithium-lead battery is not used to give traction to the car, but only to accumulate energy which the hybrid system then uses to improve the efficiency of the heat engine. Price starting from 29,950 euros for the new Kia Sportage 2022 hybrid petrol and € 31,950 for the new Kia Sportage 2022 hybrid diesel (VAT and road mass included);

– Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid with 1.6 petrol engine and synchronous electric motor that together develop about 240 horsepower. Price starting from 35,950 euros (VAT and road mass included);

Click the image below to see it in full width.

THE prices of the Kia Sportage 2022 they change if you pass from the setting up entry-level (Business) to that more equipped GT-Line. In total they are available 15 colors, 8 Bi-color variants and 4 styles for the alloy wheels. Here is how much you have to spend, according to the prices of the official 2022 list and with what standard equipment, including the inevitable 7 year Kia warranty. Click the image to see it in full width.

KIA SPORTAGE BUSINESS 2022: PRICE AND EQUIPMENT

There Kia Sportage 2022 Business has a price that starts from 29,950 euros (Mild Hybrid petrol) and a standard equipment that includes:

– 17-inch alloy wheels;

– Full LED headlights;

– Liquid crystal driver dashboard with 4.2-inch LCD display;

– Kia Navigation System DAB with 12.3-inch touchscreen;

– Front and rear parking sensors;

– Rear view camera;

– Tri-zone automatic climate control;

– Forward Collision Avoidance assist (FCA) cars, pedestrians and cyclists;

KIA SPORTAGE STYLE 2022: PRICE AND EQUIPMENT

There Kia Sportage 2022 Style has a price that starts from 31,950 euros (Mild Hybrid petrol) and a standard equipment that includes in addition or in place of the Business one:

– 18-inch alloy wheels;

– Rear tinted windows;

– LED fog lights;

– 12.3-inch “Supervision full digital” driver’s side dashboard;

– Smart key with start button;

– Two-way electric lumbar support on the driver’s side;

KIA SPORTAGE GT-LINE 2022: PRICE AND EQUIPMENT

There Kia Sportage 2022 GT-Line has a price that starts from 36,950 euros (Mild Hybrid diesel) and a standard equipment that includes in addition to or instead of the Style:

– GT-line sporty look;

– 19-inch alloy wheels;

– Full LED headlights with intelligent adaptive orientation;

– LED rear lights;

– Electrically adjustable front seats;

– Heated front and rear seats;

– Leather-blend suede fabric upholstery;

– Heatable steering wheel;

The Italian launch of Sportage 2022 is January 15, 2022, but you can order it from dealerships even earlier. In the meantime, the House will release other details that you can discover directly on the official page dedicated to the New Kia Sportage.