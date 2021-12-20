Kia Sportage 2022: prices announced

AN ARTICULATED RANGE – A little less than a month from the start of deliveries, Kia Italia spreads the price list of the new one Kia Sportage, the medium-sized SUV that is proposed in a range articulated of engines and fittings. To push the Korean car we find, in fact, the 4-cylinder 1.6 TGDi petrol with light hybrid system, offered in two power levels, 150 or 180 HP, and the 1.6 CRDi turbodiesel, also light hybrid, which delivers 136 HP and is also available with dual clutch automatic transmission and 4×4 drive. Then there is the full hybrid engine that combines the 180 HP 1.6 TGDi with a more powerful electric motor, inserted in the automatic gearbox, for a power of 230 HP, which can also be ordered with all-wheel drive.

THE EQUIPMENT – The range of the Kia Sportage is divided into four versions: Business, Style, GT-line and GT-line Plus Business includes, among other things, the three-zone automatic climate control, cruise control with cruise control, drive mode select, electric parking brake, twilight sensor, front and rear parking sensors, longitudinal bars on the roof, 17 “alloy wheels, full LED headlights, LED position lights, rear-view mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, heated and electrically adjustable seats, bluetooth with voice recognition, multimedia system visible on a 12-inch touch screen, 3 “compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front USB port, instruments visible on a 4.2” panel, emergency braking, active lane departure warning.

The set-up Style adds seats with two-way electric lumbar support on the driver’s side, adaptive cruise control with stop & go function, steering wheel controls, LED fog lights, 18 “rims, 12.3” instrumentation, automatic braking emergency with pedestrian and cyclist recognition.

The set-up Comfort adds electrically adjustable seats, adaptive full led headlights, led taillights, glossy black grille, wheel arches in body color, 19 “wheels, aluminum pedals, heated steering wheel, mixed seats leather, the smartphone wireless charging system, the blind spot warning, and the rear anti-collision system.

The set-up GT-Line Plus, compared to the previous ones, it includes the two-tone paint, the LED luggage compartment, the LED reading lights, the Harman Kardon premium audio system, and the 360 ​​° camera.

Business Style GT-line GT-line Plus 1.6 TG Of MHEV 29,950 euros 31,950 euros – – 1.6 TGDi MHEV DCT 31,950 euros – – – 1.6 CRDi MHEV 31,950 euros 33,950 euros 36,950 euros – 1.6 CRDi MHEV DCT 33,950 euros 35,950 euros 38,950 euros 42,950 euros 1.6 CRDi MHEV AWD DCT – – 40,950 euros 44,950 euros 1.6 TGDi HEV AT – 35,950 euros 38,950 euros 42,950 euros 1.6 TGDi HEV AWD AT – – 40,950 euros 44,950 euros

THE PACKAGES – Among the accessory packages available, the Panorama Pack, which costs 1,250 euros, includes an electrically opening panoramic roof, LED interior and luggage compartment lighting and a roof in a contrasting black color. The Premium Pack, which always costs 1,250 euros and can only be associated with the GT-line Plus version, instead features leather seats with electronic adjustment and memory function.