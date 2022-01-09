Kia Sportage Hev AWD, tailor-made evolution for Europe – The Test by ANSA Motori

A few more days and the fifth generation of the Sportage SUV – the best-selling Kia model – will also land in Italy, with a truly ‘tailor-made’ range for the needs of the most diverse customers, ranging from the ICE petrol and diesel versions (all mild hybrid) respectively from 150 and 136 hp up to the full hybrid 230 hp – subject of the ANSA Motori preview test – with the top model, the 285 hp only 4×4 Sportage plug-in hybrid which will arrive in spring.

The arrival of this SUV – built by the Korean company in Europe based on the preferences of European motorists – represents a really important milestone for Kia, as the dimensions and characteristics of this completely redesigned model, starting from the N3 platform shared with the high-end Sorento suvs place it in the ‘high’ area of ​​the segment.

3 cm longer than the previous model, the new Sportage therefore reaches 4.52 meters in length, now offering a wider trunk and greater legroom for those sitting behind, which was already one of the strengths of the fourth. generation. We are therefore in the ‘heart’ of the C-Suv segment, one of the liveliest, and Kia aims to play a leading role by being able to count on an SUV that can compete for equipment, quality, comfort and dynamic quality with the ‘premium’ but with an entry ticket to the range (Sportage 1.6 TGDi Mhev Business) which costs only 29,950 euros.

It is true that the version subject of our test, the Sportage 1.6 TGDI Hev AT AWD Gt-Line Plus costs 44,950 euros, but in this case we are at the top of the offer and with features, such as the 230 HP full hybrid system, electronically controlled all-wheel drive and automatic gearbox with x-ratios, and with ADAS and comfort features that for other brands make it into the 60 thousand euro range.

Since this is the AWD variant, Kia Sportage offers to those who sit behind the wheel of the new generation electronically controlled suspension (ECS) and the new Terrain mode in the driving modes menu. As we had the opportunity to appreciate in a detailed test in the city and in the Lake Maggiore area, this high-tech suspension solution offers optimal comfort and superior safety levels.

Sportage’s ECS technology reacts quickly to body movements and steering inputs. This causes real-time adjustments to the shock absorbers to counteract the lift, pitch and roll of the car body when cornering, but also when accelerating and braking.

More than positive the judgment for the steering system which has been meticulously fine-tuned by the Kia engineers together with the set-up and which highlights greater precision in the insertions and a correct ‘sensitivity’ through the steering wheel.

All this – Kia reiterates – to “create that dynamic and engaging driving experience that is optimal for the roads of the Old Continent”.

Driving Sportage – especially if you use the Sport setting, an alternative to the Eco one – is really pleasant and fully satisfying, with a ‘character’ that is truly European (not to say Latin) compared to the previous generation. And if you want to exploit the full potential of four-wheel drive, the new Terrain function really makes the difference.

The electronically controlled AWD system ensures that power is optimally distributed between the front and rear wheels depending on the road surface conditions and driving situation. And with the Terrain selector you can choose the optimal calibration for three different situations (mud, snow and sand).

Electronics are present in large quantities in the driver assistance functions (ADAS) and in those of entertainment and comfort. The Highway Driving Assist (HDA) which can also adjust the speed according to the speed limit, the Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) which using real-time navigation data reduces – for example – the speed before entering a curve. or the new Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) system with extended lateral control.

Under the hood of the Sportage there is, as in two other versions, the refined 1.6 T-GDI four-cylinder engine, also equipped with CVVD (Continuous Variable Valve Duration), a technology that controls the duration of the lifting of the valves to greatly improve performance, fuel economy and emissions. the 1.6 engine benefits not only from CVVD, but also from improvements in combustion, cooling and friction.

In the Sportage Hybrid, the 1.6 T-GDI engine is coupled to a 44.2 kW permanent magnet electric unit and a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. The total power of the system is 230 hp, with 350 Nm of maximum torque already available at 1,500 rpm. Not being a plug-in, the battery (which is located under the rear seats) is recharged by the thermal unit or by the slowing down energy recovery, continuously contributing to the reduction of consumption and emissions. Kia declares for this version a homologated value of 6.16 liters per 100 km and 140 g / km of CO2 in the WLTP cycle.