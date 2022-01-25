Kia Sportage: let’s experience the Korean revolution in the form of an SUV | Video

The new Kia Sportage is a controversial car: for many, judging by the comments, she is beautiful. Others consider it only special. I tell you that, without a doubt, it is revolutionized.: new interiors with a latest generation and connected infotainment, SUV dimensions but sharper shapes and many choices for engines, which is not a foregone conclusion. Waiting for the full review, we tried it in a first preview test to understand how the crossover goes which is now only available in an electrified version: mild hybrid, the light hybrid for both petrol and diesel, or even plug-in hybrid, without neglecting the full hybrid protagonist of our test drive.

CHAPTERS

MEASURES OF A TIME, OR ALMOST

However, let’s start in order. New Kia Sportage it measures 4.51 meters long (more than three cm compared to its ancestor) also bringing a width of 1.86 meters and a height of 1.64 meters. The wheelbase is 2.68 meters. While we’re at it, I’ll also give you the measurements of the trunk; from 587 liters (more 84 liters than before) up to 1,776 liters.

REVOLUTIONIZED AESTHETICS

The newly developed Kia Sportage has clean, muscular shapes that allow it to offer a more dynamic and massive presence on the road. Frontally stands out the black “Tiger Nose” grille which extends over the entire width of the face and is connected with the boomerang-shaped LED DRL headlights (daytime ones). Then there are the dynamic direction indicators and the revised fog lights, in addition to the canonical headlights always with LED technology. The side is muscular with black tinsel touches in the lower part of the side. Under the wheel arches, also black in color, are the rims that can be chosen 17 “up to 19”. The possibility of have a black roof and that certainly stands out on the chosen body color. At the end there is the inevitable spoiler, emphasized by the chromed body which is also present in the lower part of the glazing. Moving to the rear, the European Sportage proposes “razor” optical groups which are connected by a thin horizontal line.

SUPERVISION CLUSTER

On board, the glance is guaranteed by a curved digital monitor, called Supervision Cluster, which integrates the instrument panel and infotainment; both 12.3 inches. The screen from one feeling of continuity visual but the two displays are divided and the black frame creates a feeling of continuity. The digital instrumentation features fixed menus for tachometer and odometer while you can customize the center display using the buttons on the steering wheel to change some thematic menus between on-board consumption, information on flow management and those for ADAS.





On the other hand, the infotainment has clear graphics and a super responsive touch; supports OTA updates and, remotely, users will be able to connect to the vehicle through the Kia Connect app. Even on the largest display you can keep an eye on it the energy flows of the hybrid powertrain but also interfacing with the canonical navigation menus or for the multimedia radio. Below it, there is the dedicated smartphone housing that integrates a 15W wireless charging system (standard from GT Line up). Lovers of good music will appreciate the presence of the Harman Kardon premium audio system and the ability to use a Bluetooth interface such as connectivity Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

IT IS GOOD BEHIND ALSO

The soft-touch materials are also found near the rear sofa with, in addition, for our guests, the possibility of use practical hangerstwo USB-C sockets embedded in the front seats to recharge your technological gadgets and the rear air vents, swiveling and adjustable in temperature and ventilation.





There is ample room for our guests’ heads, as well as their legs and shoulders. There is only one hint of central tunnel which does not affect too much the comfort of those who will sit in the center.

ADAS, DRIVING AID

In the package DriveWise ADAS, the new Sportage features Kia’s frontal collision avoidance system, with Junction Turning functionality, which helps avoid collisions with oncoming cars when turning left at intersections. We also find Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) and Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM).

ELECTRIC AND ELECTRIC MOTORS

The engines of the new Kia Sportage are all equipped with hybrid technology. Later we will welcome the Plug-in version, consisting of a T-GDI 1.6 engine and the electric unit to show off a total of 265 hp (195 kW). Its accumulator will be placed between the two axles to improve weight distribution and not to compromise the internal space. Let’s look at the present though. There are in the price list 136 HP mild hybrid dieselwith manual and automatic transmission, 2WD and 4WD, or the 150 bhp petrol mild hybridsalways with manual or automatic transmissions and 2WD drives. Today, however, on trial I have the Full Hybrid version (HEV) consisting of a 1.6-liter 180hp T-GDI engine, mated to a 44.2kW ​​(60hp) electric unit. The total power of the system comes to 230 hp (169 kW). The whole is, in turn, powered by a 1.49 kWh lithium polymer battery and goes hand in hand with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

THE ROAD TEST

The first thing I notice, on the street, is there smooth driving. The surplus of electricity is felt in significant accelerations and in the torque given out of the corners. The girl is funny. I try to play with a bit the mode selector that I find on the central tunnel. Drive modes are divided into Eco and Sport; but there is also Terrain mode which allows me to choose more ready mappings to tackle sand, snow and dirt. I understand that I don’t have a dirt track at hand and so I choose the Sport mode of the Drive system. The Korean SUV stiffens slightly andacceleration becomes more ready. However, a little too much noise enters the passenger compartment and it does not change much its behavior, its driveability, compared to the more economical mode in consumption. However, it is fun in the curves and safe in the hairpin bends. Of course, if you emulate Verstappen you will not be able to think that Mr.understeer and his colleague rollhowever, the Sportage will make you spend a few moments of joy in the curves anyway. She prefers the much more comfortable and calm driving. You can easily pass over the bumps and fill the imperfections of the road surface thanks to the electronically controlled suspension (ECS), a function reserved for the GT Line Plus version. Therefore, it is better to try to recall the electricity embedded in the batteries as often as possible, especially in restarts, so as to reduce the consumption that the on-board computer sends me back a little: 8 liters every 100 km. If you overdo it, you can easily reach 10. But it must be emphasized that in the 100 and a little more kilometers of tests in his company, I did not skimp on the gas. You can do much better than me with more careful and hybrid driving.

DEPARTURE PRICES

For Sportage petrol, diesel, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid, orders are already open. In summer, we should also know the Sportage LPG. The price list starts at 29,950 euros, if we opt for the mild hybrid petrol engine with manual gearbox, two-wheel drive. With financing and exchange or scrapping used, there is a discount of 4,000 euros. If, on the other hand, we respond to the siren song of the Sportage full hybrid, your check must show the sum of 35,950 euros (2-wheel drive).

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Measurements: 4,515 mm x 1,865 mm x 1,650 mm. Wheelbase 2,680 mm

Luggage compartment 587 / 1,776 l

Engine: 4 cyl. 1.6 turbo petrol + synchronous electric motor

Power 230 hp at 5,500 rpm.

Torque 350 Nm at 1,500-4,500 rpm.

6-speed automatic gearbox

Four-wheel drive

Acc. 0-100 km / h 8.3 seconds

Max speed 193 km / h

Declared consumption 6.1-6.5 l / 100 km (WLTP)

CO2 emissions 140-149 g / km

Price starting from 29.950 euros

VIDEO