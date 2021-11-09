Kia Sportage: production starts

A FUNDAMENTAL MODEL – Starts there production of the new suv Kia Sportage. The fifth generation, which for the first time is offered in a specific version for Europe (it is 15 cm shorter than that for the rest of the world), is built in the Žilina plant in Slovakia. It is a very important model for the home; Years after its debut, which took place in 2006, more than two million units were produced (the second generation was produced in 104,500 units, the third in 797,500 units and the fourth in over a million).

WHAT A BIG MOUTH YOU HAVE – Based on Hyundai Motor Group’s N3 platform, the Kia Sportage 2022 it is 451 cm long, 186 wide, 164 high, with a wheelbase of 268 cm, it is distinguished by a strong stylistic imprint, a strong break with the past. The most characterizing element is the striking front dominated by the large grille that extends horizontally with its boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. The side profile is slender thanks to the fairly sloping roof. Aggressive also in the rear, where we find the two lights connected to each other by a thin LED strip. The interiors are also completely new, where there are two large 12.3 ”LCD panels, one for the instrumentation, the other for the multimedia system.

VERSIONS FOR ALL NEEDS – Fully electrified range for the Kia Sportage, consisting only of hybrid engines. In the upper part of the range we find the plug-in 265 HP T-GDI which combines the 4-cylinder 1.6-liter turbo 180 HP petrol unit with an electric unit of approximately 90 HP, powered by a 13.9 kWh external rechargeable battery, for a total of 265 HP (which will go into production in February 2022). Then there is the full hybrid 230 hp with non-rechargeable battery from the outside that combines the same 1.6 with a 60 hp electric unit, powered by a 1.49 kWh battery. These two versions are also available with all-wheel drive. The range of petrol units completes the 1.6 T-GDI with light hybrid system, which is offered in two power levels, 150 or 180 hp. Do not miss the turbodiesel 1.6, also light hybrid, which delivers 136 hp. As far as the transmissions are concerned, the “full” hybrids have a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the others have a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed robotic dual clutch as an option.

