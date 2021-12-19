Business

Kia Sportage, the fifth generation of the iconic SUV

Zach Shipman
2 minutes read

The commercial launch of the new one is approaching Kia Sportage: the Korean SUV, now in its fifth generation, was officially presented during the Munich Motor Show, revealing several new features both of an aesthetic nature, with a renewed design, and in terms of technology and engines.

From an aesthetic point of view, the fifth generation of Kia Sportage maintains the classic “Tiger Nose” grille typical of the Korean brand, integrated with the boomerang-shaped LED DRL headlights. In the back, however, the lights are thin and joined together by a horizontal LED strip.

One of the strengths of the new Kia Sportage will be technology: inside there is a large 12.3-inch central curved screen that is used to manage the digital instrumentation and the control system. infotainment, strictly of the latest generation. Also at the forefront is compatibility with smartphones and the ability to wirelessly recharge your mobile devices. The Harman audio system is also available on request.

In building the new Sportage, Kia continued the path taken with the recent relaunch of the brand and with the introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through a modern design and innovative. The iconic SUV is a true concentrate of high-tech engineering with an optimal wheelbase and proportions ideal for the driving specifications of each type of route. The SUV it has been designed to meet the needs of all motorists, paying the utmost attention to practicality in everyday use.

Kia Sportage, the new generation

New generation of Kia Sportage, the iconic SUV,

The latest creation of the Seoul-based company marks the continuity with the history of an iconic model that since its debut, dating back thirty years ago, has always aimed atinnovation to the abatement of the usual standards, establishing itself in the world automotive market as a trand setter, despite its vocation as a high-quality generalist product.

The word that unites all the variants of the fifth generation of Kia Sportage is “electrification”: the SUV of the Korean company will be available exclusively with hybrid engines. Within the Kia list will appear the mild-hybrid petrol versions of 150 and 180 HP and diesel of 115 and 136 HP, a full-hybrid petrol version of 180 HP and a plug-in with 1.6 petrol coupled to an electric engine from 66.98 kW.

