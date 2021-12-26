Kia Stonic 2021: test, features and technical data sheet of the B-Suv mild hybrid

The innovations do not revolutionize the soul of the Kia Stonic, but improve a rational and well-built car. The 7-speed double clutch automatic transmission is an excellent travel companion. 120 horsepower mild hybrid engine, consumption around 5 liters per 100 km and prices from 16,750. Also in LPG version

Andrea Brambilla

The B-Suv of the Korean house is renewed for 2021 without actually distorting: Kia Stonic continues in the vein of the winning project that has convinced 150,000 motorists since its debut on the market in 2017. As for the design, the main novelty concerns the new LED lights with the four-point light signature that unfortunately does not fit the model protagonist of this test. The Style set-up (ours) is very different from the more sporty GT-Line: this also differs in the dedicated “tiger nose”, that is the front grille, as well as the bumpers and other details with a specific design. Kia’s choice for the Stonic has always been to opt for a sober design that can be customized by choosing different outfits for different styles, sporty or elegant.

kia stonic 2021, dimensions – Stonic has always been the smallest of the SUVs in the Kia range with its 4.14m length, 1.76m width, and 1.52m height. Compact dimensions yes, but an on-board roominess guaranteed by a generous wheelbase of 2.58 m. Four of us are comfortable even if the tallest will have their heads close to the roof. Only small note for the rear seat: the air conditioning vents are missing, a shame because it would have been a welcome precaution especially in summer. The boot, which has a double bottom and an adjustable floor on two levels, has a load capacity of 352 liters which reaches 1,155 liters by reclining the rear seats.

kia stonic 2021, interiors – The cockpit represents the Korean philosophy at its best: it is rational and practical. As soon as you sit behind the wheel you immediately become familiar with everything around us. There is no need to look for where the ignition is or how the air conditioning is regulated, which happens in certain cabins in the “Back to the future”. Every command, button or indicator, is where you expect to find it and they like it. The choice to use numerous physical keys that are certainly more practical and intuitive to use than the mouse or the menus on the screens is countercurrent. Plastic is present in large quantities but shows good quality. While it is hard to the touch, it shows that it is built to survive all kinds of family needs, loads and unloads, and years of daily use. The infotainment uses a fast 8-inch touch display with a very intuitive layout. This is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and can take advantage of the Uvo and Kia Live connected services for remote management via the app.

kia stonic 2021, engine and gearbox – Under the hood we find the top of the range among the engines available for the Stonic. This is the small but peppery 1.0 T-GDi petrol 3-cylinder turbo 120 horsepower mild hybrid, combined with the 7-speed Dct double-clutch automatic transmission. Compared to the previous model, the torque has risen to 200 Nm at 2,000 rpm, an increase of 16%; the maximum speed is 185 km / h while the sprint from 0-100 km / h is covered in 10.4 seconds. The engine and gearbox proved to be an excellent match, above all because it is the gearbox that makes the most of the engine’s potential. It also appreciates its fluidity in city traffic where it has given its best.

kia stonic 2021, how is it going – Being mild hybrid this Kia is not able to drive exclusively in electric. The 48 V battery works as a support for the heat engine and helps, when needed, as well as in the starting phase. Kia declares average consumption in the Wltp cycle between 5.1 and 5.6 liters of petrol per 100 km. Data that in our test drive we approached especially on the motorway where at a constant speed you can comfortably travel more than 20 km with a liter. In the city the average distance drops to about 16 km with a liter of petrol, also a very respectable figure. The Stonic is also capable of coasting and even turning off the engine. This occurs when going downhill or when approaching a roundabout, but at the pressure of the gas or the brake the engine restarts instantly. Three driving modes: eco, normal and sport with the latter making steering and engine response more responsive.

kia stonic 2021, the adas – Among the novelties at the debut with the new Stonic we find the latest generation adas. The 2021 version of the B-SUV is therefore accredited with level 2 autonomous driving, a great added value if we think of the segment to which it belongs and the purchase price of a mainly city car. There are numerous driving aids including the automatic braking system with pedestrian recognition, active lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and the blind spot detector with emergency braking even in reverse. A plus of these systems is their “delicacy” when they intervene, an aspect on which more noble cars sometimes fall.

kia stonic 2021, prices and equipment – The price list of the Stonic 2021 range starts with the 84 HP 1.2 petrol aspirated, also available with LPG and at a starting price of 16,750 euros and 18,750 for LPG, both in Urban setting. The protagonist of our test under construction Style starts from 22,750 euros which reaches 24,750 euros for the more aggressive GT-Line. As often happens with the Korean house, we find numerous optional packages with a fair advantage for the customer. Mild hybrid versions enjoy state and regional incentives (if available).

kia stonic 2021, judgment – Pro Brilliant engine, build quality

Versus Interior and design begin to feel the passage of time

kia stonic 1.0 T-DGi mild hybrid style, technical sheet – Motor displacement 998 cc, mild hybrid 48 V, 3-cylinder turbo, maximum torque 200 Nm

Dimensions length 4,140 mm; width 1,760 mm; height 1,520 mm; pitch 2,580 mm

Weight 1.185 kg

Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; front-wheel drive

Performance top speed 185 km h, 0-100 in 10.4 seconds

Consumption medium 5.1 liters / 100 km (claimed)

CO2 emissions 116 g / km

Price 22,750 euros