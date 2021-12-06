Kia Stonic – Il Sole 24 ORE

Stonic, the compact crossover from Kia, is characterized by an original line, while maintaining brand recognition, starting from the classic “tiger nose” grille. The design mixes clear horizontal lines with soft and sculpted surfaces that result in an exclusive look that can be customized at will, even by adopting two-tone solutions. In fact, the Korean house provides 20 different possible combinations with 5 different colors for the roof. The range of engines is divided into petrol and diesel solutions, all of which are downsizing for greater efficiency with minimum weight. Depending on the trim level, Stonic can have advanced driver assistance systems such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition function, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and the Lane Departure Warning System. In detail, the Kia Stonic 1.4 Mpi Gpl Style is 414 cm long, 176 cm wide, 152 cm high with a trunk from 332 to 1,155 liters. In the 1.4 Mpi Gpl Style version it costs 20,250 euros with a 1,368 cc (Euro 6) LPG engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 71 kW / 97 horsepower and a maximum torque of 132 Nm at 3,775 rpm. Traction is front. The tank has a capacity of 45 liters. CO2 emissions are 121 g / km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h occurs in 12.6 seconds. The maximum speed that can be reached is 172 km / h. The curb mass with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,228 kg.

