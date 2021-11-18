Kia unveils the Concept EV9 SUV

THE FLOOR IS THE SAME AS THE EV6 – Square, minimalist and, as expected, raised from the ground: these are, under the heading “style”, the salient features of the identity card of the Kia Concept EV9, the prototype of a high-end SUV on tap just unveiled by Kia at the Los Angeles show. A few months after the launch of the EV6 electric crossover, the Korean company thus takes a further step in the electrification process of its range. A step that could be decisive and mark an acceleration towards the definition of a new family of fully electric models, including the series version of this Kia Concept EV9. Which rests on the same E-GMP platform as the EV6 (and, therefore, the Hyundai Ioniq 5), but the exterior design – always dictated by the principles inspired by nature at the basis of the new course of Kia, “Opposites United” – clearly deviates from that of the first battery-powered car of the Asian house.

UP TO 480 KM OF AUTONOMY – To maximize the space inside the Kia Concept EV9Flexible in configuration also thanks to a generous wheelbase (3.1 meters) and elegant in materials and finishes, the Kia designers have focused on a body shape that is as regular as possible, opting for taut and almost always straight lines. The result is a imposing and muscular body, made even more hypertrophied by the huge 22-inch wheels, yet not “heavy” to the eye. The Kia Concept EV9 is 493 cm long, 200 wide and 180 high. Imposing dimensions which, however, do not prevent it from achieving a good result in terms of autonomy: the house, which has not yet disclosed information about the batteries and their capacity, but he anticipated that through a fast charging system it will take half an hour to bring the battery charge from 10% to 80% – he declares distances up to 480 kilometers.

HIGH-TECH DESIGN SOLUTIONS – More than the stylistic elements, some hi-tech solutions of the Kia Concept EV9. The most spectacular of all is enclosed by the front grille, which turns into a display when the vehicle starts up, creating a welcome light when the driver and passengers approach the car and helping to optimize the orientation of the light beam emitted. from the projectors. The large air intake in the upper part of the front hood, on the other hand, acts as a solar panel: irradiated by the sun’s rays, it stores energy and releases it to the batteries, very useful if you find yourself with the batteries on the ground and without a nearby charging station. To improve aerodynamic efficiency, the designers on the roof have provided retractable roof bars, which pop out only when needed and remain perfectly flush with the body at rest. The side mirrors have been absent – and for some time now, on battery-powered prototypes – the side mirrors have been replaced by very thin cameras to reduce, also in this case, the air resistance as the vehicle moves forward.

A COMFORTABLE AND IPERCONNESS LOUNGEO – Moving inside the Kia Concept EV9, the eye is immediately captured by the 27-inch interactive display, connected to a state-of-the-art telematic system, capable of creating a connection between the real world and virtual reality. The steering wheel, providing the most advanced level of autonomous driving, can disappear inside the dashboard, transforming the passenger compartment into a real traveling living room in which references to the world of the car are barely mentioned. Thanks to the large panoramic roof, the passenger compartment is very bright, and with stationary wheels, by setting the “Pause” mode, the seats rotate until it assumes a vis-a-vis configuration, to facilitate interaction between passengers. A second configuration, called “Enjoy Mode” and also selectable only with the vehicle stationary, provides for the complete opening of the tailgate, creating a connection with the surrounding environment and increasing the feeling of space and freedom of those sitting on board. .