Kicillof presented a project to build a new hospital in Zarate

The Governor of Buenos Aires Province, Axel Kicillof, together with the Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, and the National Representative, Agustina Propato, on Wednesday announced the launch of a project that provides for the construction of an interzonal hospital and a unit in Zarate. Health reinforcement in the city of Lima. Additionally, one ambulance was made operational to strengthen emergency management in the district and 20 computers were distributed for the implementation of the Integrated Health History (HSI) programme.

In this outline, Kicillof highlighted that “there are no miraculous solutions in terms of health: what we need is to continue moving forward with the very serious work that we started on day one and that has brought us The biggest investment that could have been allowed has been missed.” “We can assume this commitment with the peace of mind and legitimacy that comes from having already inaugurated five major hospitals in the province,” he said.

The General Acute Interzonal Hospital will be built on the same property where the Virgen del Carmen Zonal Hospital operates today. In this way, the number of benefits will be expanded, to include hemodynamics, urology, UCO, hemodialysis in older patients and residency for mothers; While the beds available for neonatology, critical and intermediate care, medical clinics and pediatric services will be increased.

For his part, Kreplak said that “Through the five-year plan that we have drawn up, we are moving forward with all the necessary reform projects of the health system that will allow us to guarantee equity and access to quality benefits in Zarate and throughout the country. Allow to give.” Buenos Aires Province. Ayers.”

Likewise, the next Lima hospital will have an area of ​​900 square meters and will have general offices for gynecology, obstetrics, dentistry, a medical clinic and pediatrics. It will also have a nursing room, laboratory, pharmacy, vaccination centre, intermediate care hospitalization, guards, shock room and imaging sector (ultrasound, X-ray).

“With this project you can see a political decision by a provincial government that invests in improving the public health of the residents of Zarate, Lima and the entire region,” Propetto said.

delivery of netbooks Join Buenos Aires Equality

During the day, Kicillof and Propetto also led the delivery of 769 computers to students of 17 secondary schools in the municipality of Zarate. It was in the facilities of the Entreño Center, with the participation of MLA Micaela Moran and President of the Local Deliberative Council, Leandro Mattila.

The governor stressed, “All boys and girls need computers and are free to purchase them on the market, but many families do not have the economic resources to do so.” “They have a big wallet: we believe this is where the state needs to recognize that everyone has a right to a better future.”

Within the framework of the Convector Igualdad Buenos Aires program, more than 132 thousand have already been distributed to benefit students in their final year of secondary school in 135 municipalities. In this regard, Propetto stressed that “it is a public policy designed to provide the future of youth with a fundamental tool so that they can continue to strengthen their skills and live better lives.”

Present at the activities were Carlos Bianco, principal advisor to the Governor; Security Minister, Sergio Berni; and Chief of Staff of the Directorate General of Culture and Education, Pablo Urquiza; Under Secretary for Comprehensive Health Care and Care, Alexia Navarro; General Secretary of UoM, Abel Furlan; and Alejo Sarna, Director of Intermediary Organizations and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Nation Worship.