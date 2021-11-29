Kick-Ass 3: Mark Millar sheds light on the possibility of an adaptation for a third film

The comic creator Mark Millar provides some statements about an adaptation of Kick-Ass 3 after a reboot was reportedly initiated three years ago.

Co-created by Millar and by the illustrator John Romita Jr., The Icon, and subsequently Image Comics, the title focuses on the teenager Dave Lizewski who sets out to become a superhero in real life.

When his actions go viral on the Internet, he inspires various other people to become superheroes, and joins forces with the ruthless vigilantes. Big Daddy And Mindy “Hit-Girl” McCready in their mission to defeat the Genoese crime family.

Kick-Ass came to the screen in 2010 with Matthew Vaughn directing a screenplay he wrote together with Jane Goldman and with a cast led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mark Strong And Christopher Mintz – Plasse.

The film generated some controversy over the language classified as Restricted to Minors and the violence involving Moretz’s 11-year-old character, but ultimately garnered critical acclaim for his humor, unique tone and interpretations, particularly that of the Moretz herself.

The financial success of Kick-Ass it would also lead to the production of a sequel, which he saw Jeff Wadlow assume the role of writer / director while Vaughn, who chose his replacement, had the role of producer, although he saw a mixed or predominantly negative response from critics and audiences.

Years ago, rumors started circulating about a possible Kick-Ass 3, Millar then definitively shut down all ongoing plans for the comic book threequel, noting that his frequent conversations with his friend and director Matthew Vaughn and lacked a concrete discussion on the issue.

Here are the statements of Mark Millar:

“You know, it’s funny, sometimes something pops up on a third Kick-Ass, but it’s never true.

What happens is, I think, that when one of the original actors is interviewed about another movie, he’s asked, ‘Is there another Kick-Ass?’ and they’ll say, ‘Well, maybe I don’t know’ and then it becomes a title:

‘Maybe another Kick-Ass is coming.’

But in reality, we never literally talked about it.

I speak with Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends and we have no plans because I currently work with Netflix and he has deals with Apple And Kick-Ass is Universal.

So there are definitely no preconditions at the moment, perhaps at some point in the future, we have one final story to tell, which is the plot of the grand finale.

I like the idea, because we can basically go back to all the characters in different places after a long time, so there’s a potential story there to work on.

But I pray that no one reads these statements of mine and you are wrong, thinking that Kick-Ass 3 is in progress, because at the moment there are no plans to do it 100% “.

From these statements it therefore seems quite certain that the brand Kick-Ass it will remain dormant a little longer.

Furthermore, it would appear that following the poor reception of Kick-Ass 2, most of the cast expressed a general lack of interest in reprising their roles for a third film.

