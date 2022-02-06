Kick off with the Rock Star Party! – Big Brother VIP

As announced during the morning, this evening the VIPs will spend a beautiful Saturday evening full of pop and rock music. After an intense afternoon of rehearsals, the competitors dedicated themselves to arranging the make-up and choosing the most suitable outfit to best represent the character assigned to each of them. Everything is ready and VIPPONI are ready to enter the scene: let the Rock Star Party begin! The first to perform is David who plays the role of Kurt Cobain, as well as the leader of Nirvana; holding an electric guitar, the VIP enchants all the other competitors who – sitting on the sofas in the hall of the House – closely follow his performance. Immediately after it is the turn of Lulu who sings and dances to the notes of a song by Cardi B., perfectly entering the part. Certainly could not miss a great exceptional guest: Elvis Presley played by Giucas which involves all the other VIPs in his beautiful performance, also receiving lots of applause.



Even Madonna, played by the former Miss Italy, has entered the most spied house in Italy; dressed entirely in white, Manila she performed on the notes of “Like a Virgin”. The next performance is that of a group of girls made up of Miriana, Delia, Sophie And Nathaly who – to the tune of “Wannabe” – turn into the Spice Girls of #GFVIP. It’s the turn of a real rock star: Katiawith her wonderful outfit, she plays Loredana Bertè on the notes of “What do you expect from me”.

The ninth contestant to perform is Soleil who plays the role of Gwen Stefani, the lead singer of No Doubt. Immediately after it is the turn of Kabir: with a wig and sunglasses, the VIP plays John Lennon. Before starting his performance, the actor is keen to tell his roommates the importance this star has had in his life: “He is one of my idols” Kabir states and explains that in the past he had the honor of interviewing the singer. “For me he represented the 60s, years of revolution” he adds and that is why he associates John Lennon with the change that has also swept his life. There was certainly no lack of applause for the emotions that Kabir gave to all of them.

It is the turn of Jessica which, with a stiletto heel and a black dress, she wears Beyonce in the #GFVIP House. The last group to perform is the one made up of the three boys of the House: Gianluca, Antonio And Alexander who play the Bee Gees.