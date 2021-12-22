kick on the head of the team mate who scored

Mario Balotelli is playing a good season with the Adana Demirspor shirt in Turkey, but the head is always the same: he can do anything on the pitch …

Fly Mario Balotelli’s Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig: with today’s victory against the Galatasaray – the third in a row – the team coached by Vincenzo Montella moved to fourth, three points behind İstanbul Başakşehir and four behind Konyaspor. Trabzonspor is at the top of the standings, with 12 points clear of the second.

The match against Terim’s men, who are languishing in the middle of the table, was decided by a brace from Yunus Akgun, a young striker born in 2000 curiously on loan from Galatasaray. The two goals were propitiated by two assists from ‘Monito’ Vargas, an Argentine player whose video a few days ago had gone viral due to the joke played on him by Balotelli, who placed a pair of underwear on his teammate’s head in the canteen.

Yes, because Super Mario is playing yes a good season, which makes someone suggest his sensational return to the national team as savior of the homeland in the world playoffs in March, but the head is always the same. A joker who can pull off the crazy gesture at any time, as in fact happened on time during the celebrations for Yunus Akgun’s network. Balotelli kicked his teammate on the back of the head: obviously not strong, but the total unpredictability of the 31-year-old from Brescia remains.

Super Mario is really capable of anything: even to play a season like the current one, in which he was reborn for the umpteenth time in his career, after two disappointing experiences with Brescia and Monza. His roster says 7 goals and 4 assists in 19 games: Roberto Mancini could really give us a little thought in view of March. After all, the blue CT is one of those who know him best …