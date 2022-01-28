kickbacks from illegal activities, DeepDotWeb convicted

The world of Dark Web it is not just done by those who carry out criminal activities directly in the underground world of the internet. In fact, there are also intermediaries who facilitate its activity through sites that seem anything but a link to these illegal markets. So the owner of DeepDotWebTal Prihar, received bribes in Bitcoin equal to 8.4 million dollars. To hide the crypto’s origins, he laundered money and transferred payments to other accounts. Not only were they Bitcoin accounts, but they were also conventional bank accounts linked to nominee companies. He has now been sentenced to 8 years in prison.

DeepDotWeb and the $ 8.4 million bribes in Bitcoin

In other words the site DeepDotWeb it functioned as an intermediary between the Dark Market and its users. Prihar, through his apparently news site on the Dark Web, was acting as an intermediary for some illegal “outlets”. This earned him co-defendant Michael Pan a whopping $ 8.4 million in Bitcoin.

The consequences for these crimes they’re important. While not selling weapons, drugs or anything else illegal, intentionally indicate to users contraband shops on Dark Web and receive a benefit in Bitcoin puts you on the same level as the seller.

The Department of Justice of the United States of America has published an official note on the matter, describing the case and the related convictions:

An Israeli citizen was sentenced to 97 months in prison for running DeepDotWeb (DDW), a website that linked internet users to Darknet markets, where they bought illegal firearms, malware and hacking tools, theft of financial data, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit materials.

According to court documents, Tal Prihar, 37, an Israeli citizen residing in Brazil, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in March 2021. As of October 2013, Prihar owned and operated DDW, along with co- defendant Michael Phan, 34, of Israel. In addition to providing general information about Darknet, DDW has provided users with direct links to illegal Darknet markets, which are not accessible through traditional search engines.

Currently, the FBI, which conducted the investigation, has seized the website DeepDotWeb. The Israeli, Brazilian, German and Dutch police also collaborated. In addition, the UK’s National Crime Agency and Europol also contributed.