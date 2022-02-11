Kicked off the flight because allergic to nuts. Sophie’s odyssey: “I didn’t know how to do it”

Guilty of being allergic at nutswas escorted out from a fly of American Airlines. This is what happened to Sophie Draper who, before getting on the plane from London to New York, was invited to get off the vehicle. As she told HuffPost, the 26-year-old tried to warn her company of her nut allergy, but there was no online option to do so.

The episode happened in December last year when Sophie did The check-in along with her boyfriend, the airport staff told her to talk to people at the gate. The girl said the gate staff looked like it confused when he has mentioned his allergy to nuts. Ms Draper then spoke to the crew chief of cabinwho stated that the airline was “contractually obliged serving hot mixed nuts in first and business class, “adding that it was” against company policy “to make announcements in the cabin about food to be allergies.

“I have no control over my nut allergy – said Sophie – and on danger which represents for my life if I were to go into anaphylaxis. Adults and children with severe nut allergies already need to face up to many obstacles to travel and experiences, as little as possible companies aerial could do is to take seriously doing this health condition ads and replacing the nuts with another snack, “he added.

Draper added that some American Airlines employees were helpful, accompanying them to the British Airways airline to find another one for them option of flight. He said British Airways was more tolerant of his nut allergy than he was. «They stopped to serve all nut products made more announcements about the presence of a passenger with a nut allergy and spoke personally to all passengers, ”he said. Their trip was delayed and their luggage was lost, leading the couple to spend hours in New York for locate it.

Ms. Draper tweeted about her story after American Airlines failed to respond to her complaint she filed over a month ago. Following the news on her ordeal, American Airlines contacted her. “To protect the health and safety of those who they fly with us is our priority and essential to our purpose of caring for our customers while they travel, ”an American Airlines spokesperson told HuffPost. “We are sorry we disappointed Mrs. Draper and her travel companion on this trip, and our team has contacted to apologize.”





