Kicked out and banned from the all you can eat restaurant: “The streamer eats too much”

Has been kicked And it is no longer the well-liked In the ‘all you can eat’ restaurant because he ate too much. A Chinese live streamer was posted in the black list of a restaurant “for eating too much”. He says so, known on the web as Mr Kang, who interviewed by the Chinese television channel Hunan TV, said he had been bandit from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha, China. The man in two binges he ate 6 kilos of food and now he is no longer a welcome customer.

According to the reconstruction of the BBC, the man ate during his first meal two kilos of pork skewers, then, not happy, he returned to the room and swallowed 4 kg of shrimp. Mr Kang commented on the affair saying that the restaurant is “discriminatory” towards people who can eat a lot. “I can do it. Is it a fault? Besides, I didn’t waste food“.

The owner of the restaurant, however, does not want to hear reasons. Interviewed by the same newspaper, said that Mr Kang would have hidden the food in his pockets Clothes. “Every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan,” he said. Even when he drinks the soya milk, it consumes 20 or 30 bottles. When eating pork skewers, eat up the entire tray. And for shrimp, people usually use tongs to pick them up while Mr. King takes the entire tray with him“. The restaurateur has therefore decided to ban entry not only to Mr Kang, but to all live-streamers.

History has become viral on social media Chinese and has racked up as well 250 million views on Weibo. Some have argued that the restaurant should no longer be called ‘all you can eat’ if it cannot afford it, while others have said to feel sorry for the restaurant owner.

