World

Kicked out and banned from the all you can eat restaurant: “The streamer eats too much”

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Has been kicked And it is no longer the well-liked In the ‘all you can eat’ restaurant because he ate too much. A Chinese live streamer was posted in the black list of a restaurant “for eating too much”. He says so, known on the web as Mr Kang, who interviewed by the Chinese television channel Hunan TV, said he had been bandit from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha, China. The man in two binges he ate 6 kilos of food and now he is no longer a welcome customer.

Read also> The sale of dogs and cats in shops is prohibited: new law against animal abuse, here’s where

According to the reconstruction of the BBC, the man ate during his first meal two kilos of pork skewers, then, not happy, he returned to the room and swallowed 4 kg of shrimp. Mr Kang commented on the affair saying that the restaurant is “discriminatory” towards people who can eat a lot. “I can do it. Is it a fault? Besides, I didn’t waste food“.

The owner of the restaurant, however, does not want to hear reasons. Interviewed by the same newspaper, said that Mr Kang would have hidden the food in his pockets Clothes. “Every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan,” he said. Even when he drinks the soya milk, it consumes 20 or 30 bottles. When eating pork skewers, eat up the entire tray. And for shrimp, people usually use tongs to pick them up while Mr. King takes the entire tray with him“. The restaurateur has therefore decided to ban entry not only to Mr Kang, but to all live-streamers.

History has become viral on social media Chinese and has racked up as well 250 million views on Weibo. Some have argued that the restaurant should no longer be called ‘all you can eat’ if it cannot afford it, while others have said to feel sorry for the restaurant owner.

Last updated: Friday 19 November 2021, 13:36

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

first case in 30 years

1 week ago

Covid: the regions turn yellow again. Only 6 remain green (including Lombardy)

2 weeks ago

Killer scorpions in Egypt: kill three people and injure 450

5 days ago

Nicaragua: elections, tomorrow Ortega seeks a fifth term – Ultima Ora

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button