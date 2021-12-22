Sports

kicks a teammate in the head after a goal!

Super Mario it’s always him. Also in Turkey, Mario Balotelli he does not contradict himself and often jumps to the headlines thanks to his “Balotellate”. From jokes to his teammates in the locker room to over the top celebrations, the ex Milan and Inter is always the protagonist. Even when he can’t find the way to the goal, as happened on Tuesday night during the match between his Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray, decided by a brace from teammate Yunus Akgun. At the time of celebrating the Turkish striker’s goal class 2000 however, something went wrong …

The last “Balotellata” of Supermario

Balotelli has only one goal this season: he wants the blue shirt back with all his heart and is trying to convince the ct Mancini to convene him for the next engagements of the National. To succeed, he is really putting a lot of effort on the pitch with Adana, with whom he is experiencing a fairly positive season, scoring 7 goals in 19 appearances. But without forgetting his “joker” nature. Just look at his particular celebration of Akgun’s goal, when Balo he decided with great spontaneity to kick his unfortunate teammate on the head. Without malice but strong enough to leave him in disbelief. “Good little one”, he then congratulated a story Instagram.

