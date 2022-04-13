kicks and punches, a girl with a broken nose – Corriere.it

from Maria Egizia Fiaschetti

The quarrel broke out during the gym hour, when the teacher had left to get the ball. The quarrel between two students would have involved other companions, who intervened to separate them

Brawl between 13-year-olds at school, at the Giovanni Falcone comprehensive institute in Anzio, during the exercise science hour. According to what was told by the girls’ families on Monday evening in the emergency room of the Ospedali Riuniti in the seaside resort in the province of Rome, where they accompanied their daughters to be medicated, the scuffle would have broken out before the start of the sporting activity, when the teacher left to go get the ball. In those moments two teenagers, who in the past had already clashed over quarrels and misunderstandings, began to quarrel in an animated way. Two companions intervened to separate them, were it not for the degenerate quarrel and became involved in the altercation.

Kicks, punches, slaps flew and one of the girls, the most irascible from which the provocation would have started, received a blow which – as ascertained later in the hospital – caused a fracture of the nasal septum.. The other companions reported minor bruises, which could be cured in a few days. The medical reports are available to the police, which have already collected some complaints. Upon arrival in the emergency room the familiesmanaged by the hospital with separate paths to prevent 13-year-olds from continuing to fight, they complained about the absence of the teacher at the time of the attacka story on which the school will now have to open an internal investigation.

According to another version, the 13-year-old with the broken nose would have been bullied, persecuted for some time by her classmates to the point that her parents would have asked the school to intervene.. No statement leaked from the comprehensive school, the school management did not make itself available when the Courier tried to contact her.

The health company Asl Roma 6, on which the hospital that took charge of the girls depends, says it deeply regrets the sad storyeven more after the conference Scuole in rete – against violence and gender discrimination organized on the same day, Monday, at the Scuderie Aldobrandini in Frascati.