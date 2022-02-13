kicks and punches fly, it’s chaos

Never seen anything like it. Scenes of total chaos on an Air Caraibes flight, where two groups of passengers faced each other and reached hands: it happened during flight TX570, which on 11 February left Paris Orly airport in the direction of Cayenne airport. , in the department of French Guiana. A long flight, about 8 hours.

All the fault of a few too many drinks apparently. Five people were arrested and one was bruised from kicks and punches. Nothing serious in terms of physical consequences. The videos circulating on social networks show the highlights of the fight. Investigations are underway to clarify the unfortunate episode.

The airline confirms (and what else it could have done, there are videos) what its passengers said: “Towards the final stage of the flight, two groups of passengers first collided verbally and immediately afterwards came to blows, causing a disorder unacceptable on board “. Other passengers and some members of the on-board staff intervened to placate the spirits. The captain contacted the local authorities well before landing, when the physical collision between passengers arrived in the cabin. Participants in the brawl are in deep trouble, not least because multiple videos nail them: they face up to 3 years in prison.

Video from Twitter / GDELISCAR