Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande among the stars of Netflix’s “Don’t look up”: the first official image

They are the couple you do not expect and soon they will be as a couple on the same screen: they are Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande. The two are among the protagonists of “Don’t look up “, the new Netflix movie directed by Adam McKay coming to the platform on December 24th with a stellar cast that also sees Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill. Online a preview photo that shows them smiling, next to each other on the sofa.

Shot in Boston, the film tells of two not-too-famous astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who discover the arrival of a meteorite that will destroy the Earth. Their primary objective therefore becomes to warn the rest of the population. In the six months they meet, they will find it difficult to talk to people and this will trigger tragicomic situations.

Ariana and Kid Cudi – according to information leaked online – play a famous couple dealing with a separation that everyone is talking about. Fans are looking forward to seeing them at work.