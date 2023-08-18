Kid Cudi: “I spent years dealing with my mental health, I was self-destructing, but after rehab and unleashing my dark side, I decided to reach my full potential and become the artist I wanted to be.” Am”

When you think of the history of hip-hop, you inevitably think of a wide spectrum of personalities. Do you think of the belligerent claim of the 80s with RUN-DMC, Big Daddy Kane or Public Enemy or the golden years with 2Pac, Biggie Smalls and NWA. Many concepts changed in the 2000s but even during all that change, the main characteristics of a rapper were still his pride and confidence. And yet, any rap lover (or millennial, for that matter) will have your fill of the song in no time. day night Of kid Cudi, Not without a certain sadness. And Kid Cudi wasn’t really singing about how many Lamborghinis he bought the week before.

scott ramon became seguro mescudi one by one out of place From Cleveland to becoming a major name in the music world in the 2010s, and the way his figure has been removed from the classic go-getter rapper ever since, it’s key to understanding Why his vast majority of followers treat him more like a distant friend than a role model, Kanye West, The Weeknd and Drake are some of the main inspirations for the current generation of hip-hop, and yet, young successful guys like Travis Scott or the late Juice WRLD are quick to mention their first name when talking about a reference. His childhood belongs to Cudi.

not only Rap incorporated sounds that had never been heard before (a fusion of electronic, indie and alternative rock), but he did it with a cosmic lyric and, above all, an introspection that over the years has created a school with outstanding students like Kendrick Lamar. bravery turned vulnerabilityDescribes his demons and depressions in detail without stopping, between his characteristic hums and growls. Kid Cudi was the first person to tell many kids they weren’t the only ones who felt lostsomething especially necessary among the African-American youth community of the time.

After making albums that are considered cult today (such as the first two parts of his musical trilogy). man on the moon), becoming a father and going through some rough times that led him to go into rehab, Kid Cudi is happier and more productive than ever. New album in September, own clothing brand, Calvin Klein model, actor, director… The artist is entering his middle age playing all the sticks and getting only wins in each of them. And this is the best news for all the displaced and outsiders of the world. Because Mr. Solo Dollo or Mr. Rager (recurring nicknames that reflect his scariest emotions) is not Kid Cudi. We are all Mr. Solo Dollo and Mr. Rager, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh / Calvin Klein

GQ: You’re the new face of Calvin Klein, what is your connection to the brand and what attracted you to this project?

Ever since I was little, I’d see Calvin Klein ad campaigns, whether they were for Mark Wahlberg or any other rock star, and I’d say, “Man, that looks like the coolest thing ever.” So now that I have grown up and entered the business, acting in a campaign like this was one of my ambitions in life.

GQ: Although you’ve always been a very versatile artist, in recent years we’ve seen Kid Cudi rocking the runway, launching his own clothing brand, releasing a new album, appearing in multiple movies and TV series. appearing and even creating their own brand. .Your animated film on Netflix. What has brought you to this flourishing phase of your life?

I think it was around the time I was in rehab that I was at my lowest. Somehow I asked God to help me and guide me out of that situation, and if I did, I would commit to being the best version of myself. I think that’s when I started taking myself seriously and had the courage to try different things: scriptwriting, designing clothes, getting into modeling and things like that.

I have spent many years of my career dealing with my mental health and at times it has hurt me and my career as a result. I think after rehab I decided to end it all, eliminate that dark side of me, reach my full potential and truly be the artist I was born to be.

GQ: Speaking of music, we’re still buzzing from the soundtrack intergalacticBut it looks like soon we’ll be able to hear your ninth studio album crazy, What can you tell us about that?

Well, crazy It’s amazing I heard it the other night and I’m happy with everything and I know people will go crazy when they see this album. I know old fans will love it and I’m going to make new fans with it. Like everything in my career, with music I’ve taken it a little more seriously in the last 3-4 years, like, “Okay, let’s raise the bar.”

went along Man on the Moon III Where I have changed the focus and tried to conserve the same energy for this work. i’m recording like crazy crazy It’s got tons of songs, as well as lots of bonus content. So there’s a lot of music to come and I couldn’t be more pleased that the kids will be able to enjoy this new energy as the album is designed to enhance my live performances. Improving the experience of my live shows was one of the things that was top of my mind with this project, so it was one of my priorities in the studio.

Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh / Calvin Klein

GQ: In music, you’ve always loved breaking away from convention and experimenting with different sounds and styles. Because What are the influences that currently inspire? man on the moon,

Sincerely: Energy. That was the first thing I wanted to add to my new discography. faith

I’ve played with varying tempo before, but a lot of my songs are moderate, so this time, I wanted to bring some excitement. I want kids to jump out of their seats at concerts, dance like crazy, jump up and down and lose their minds.

GQ: You were one of the first rappers to openly talk about your fears and insecurities in your songs, in a musical genre where showing vulnerability is not so common. It seems mental health is finally being considered a serious enough topic to talk about. Do you see any changes in the urban music industry in this regard?

yes of course. I think a big part of it is people want to feel something, you know? Talking about street filth isn’t bad, but it’s not something that affects everyone and that they can identify with. Talking about our feelings is a universal thing and we all need it to one degree or another. Everyone feels sad, everyone feels lonely, everyone is angry… we all feel such things at some point in our lives. Sometimes several times and sometimes all at once.

GQ: Let’s get into fashion. You were one of the stars of Virgil Abloh’s first film with Louis Vuitton. You are now the face of Calvin Klein. And people haven’t stopped paying your tribute to Kurt Cobain Saturday night Live, when you destroyed gender stereotypes with that outfit. What is your relationship with Haute Couture? When did you start playing with it and to what extent do you consider it important to send a message through fashion?

Man, I started playing with couture only when I had money to buy it, early in my career. Feeling unique is very important and fashion helps you a lot in this regard. That’s the real message you want to send to the world: that you are not like others and are yourself. You have something to express. Whenever I wear a suit, it’s an expression of how I feel. And I know we’ve heard a lot of people say that, but because it’s true. People should wear more clothes according to their mood, their mood, their feelings…

Talking about the dirt on the road is not bad but it is not something that affects everyone… Talking about your feelings is universal

GQ: We’ve come across your cinematic side as well (done by, We are who we are, don’t look up, X) and behind the camera (intergalactic, What can you tell us about this creative part of you? when can we see Teddy,

When it comes to acting, I try to do things that make me grow as an actor, explore and try new things. I feel like I’m learning with every project I do

Something new, I don’t think I’ll ever stop learning as an actor. I don’t think I’ll ever get to a point where I can tell myself “You’ve got acting,” so it’s a constant learning experience.

In form of TeddyWe are waiting to get financing for this, but above all, we will not continue with this project until the strike is over. First things first: We have to make sure writers and actors are treated fairly and that’s the most important thing. That’s all on my mind at the moment, but Teddy is definitely on the horizon and will be here sooner or later.

GQ: What’s in store for you in the future? collect kudermaster Any plans/challenges ahead?

Right now I am working on this book, on my memoirs. It has been quite challenging for me to go back and talk about the dark things, however if I can figure it out it is because I am recovering from it and it is incredible. I feel like this book would be something that people would really need. I want little kids, young people to really connect with this story, so I’ve been working very hard on it, and the process is doing me great. I’m already reaching my high school days so it’s shaping up well.