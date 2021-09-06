Kid Cudi updates us on the album with Travis Scott and his future plans

One of the most underrated moments of the tremendous 2020 was the birth of the THE SCOTTS, duo formed by Kid Cudi And Travis Scott which will be back soon with an entire album.

Kid Cudi and Travis Scott will be back together for an album

After the big comeback last December with Man On The Moon III, Kid Cudi does not stop and as usual updates his disciples on Twitter occasionally.

With the still fresh twist of his presence on Drake’s new album, Kid Cudi reassures those who thought the duo formed by him and Travis Scott was just a confined moment in 2020.

In fact, it seems that the album of The SCOTTS will arrive in the near future as confirmed by this tweet:

It’ll happen. Not sure when, but it will https://t.co/7TkpG9kjHC – The Chosen One: I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 3, 2021

Understandable the lack of a real one timeline considering that both artists are probably working on their two big solo projects already announced.

Travis Scott with his expected UTOPIA and Kid Cudi with the next ambitious album / tv series Entergalactic expected for 2022.

Entergalactic album and show droppin 2022 end of summer !! Recorded the first season and couldn’t be more hyped for yall to see. Ur gonna be blown away. Next level shit only. Changing the game as always. – The Chosen One: I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) May 17, 2021

The rehab to which Kid Cudi underwent in 2016 continues to bear fruit, it is evident that the artist is inspired and more productive than ever by collaborating with anyone and exploiting his talents in the best way.

It is worth highlighting a probable one collaboration with Lil Nas X in the latter’s disc and the presence as an actor in many films coming to the cinema, including the next of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Stay Tuned.